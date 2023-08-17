Some 69 players, representing 30 states and 59 schools, are on the 11th Annual Earl Campbell Watch List, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Thursday.
The list includes 2022 finalist quarterback Frank Harris of UTSA, along with Malakoff, Marshall and Lufkin natives.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college.
The players on the list are from 10 conferences and an independent (American, Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big Ten, Conference USA, Mid-America, Mountain West, Pac-12, Southeastern and Sun Belt)
Wide receivers and quarterbacks lead the nominations with 22 each, followed by running backs (16), offensive linemen (5) and tight ends (4).
East Texans on the list are Malakoff’s Nate Jones, a junior tight end at Louisiana Tech; Lufkin’s Ja’Lynn Polk, a sophomore wide receiver at Washington; and Marshall’s Savion Williams, a junior wide receiver at TCU.
Some other notable names include: running back Ulysses Bentley IV, Mississippi; RB Tahj Brookes, Texas Tech; quarterback Hudson Card, Purdue; offensive lineman Bandon Coleman, TCU; QB Quinn Ewers, Texas; QB Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin; QB Chandler Morris, TCU; RB Richard Reese, Baylor; QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech; RB Emmitt James Smith IV, Stanford; QB Preston Stone, SMU; and WR Xavier Worthy, Texas.
The Watch List will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024.
A player does not have to appear on the initial Watch List to be eligible to win the award. The Watch List is made up of players nominated from their respective schools.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.
“We are fortunate to have a celebrity who exhibits the impeccable virtues that define this award,” Smoak said. “In addition to being a well-known sports figure, Earl also earned a college degree, married his high school sweetheart, raised two successful sons and still supports the community where he grew up.”
Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before joining the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy.
He was subsequently drafted by the Houston Oilers where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing three times. Campbell earned NFL Most Valuable in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He now resides in Austin.
“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete,” Campbell said. “I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor.”
Previous Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winners include:
2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor, Quarterback, Junior, Midlothian (Midlothian HS);
2014 — Trevone Boykin, TCU, Quarterback, Junior, Dallas (West Mesquite HS);
2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston, Quarterback, Junior, Tyler (John Tyler HS);
2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas, Running Back, Junior, Texas City (Texas City HS);
2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, Quarterback, Senior, Austin (Lake Travis HS);
2018 — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, Quarterback, Junior, Allen (Allen HS);
2019 — J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, Running Back, Junior, La Grange (La Grange HS);
2020 — Kyle Trask, Florida, Quarterback, Senior, Manvel (Manvel HS);
2021 — Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, Quarterback, Graduate Student, Victoria (Victoria East HS);
2022 — Max Duggan, TCU, Quarterback, Senior, Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central High School).
For more information about The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award go to earlcampbellaward.com or contact Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce: csmoak@tylertexas.com or 903-595-7226.