Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce scored an upset over NBA superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the eighth edition of The Match on Thursday in Las Vegas.
Mahomes and Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs standouts, never trailed in scoring a 3-and-2 win at the Wynn Golf Club.
The players were all competing to raise money for charity. This year’s charity is the No Kid Hungry campaign.
The event, sponsored by Capital One, has raised more than $35 million for charity since its first matchup and has donated more than 27 million meals to Feeding America.
Curry and Thompson, four-time NBA champions for the Golden State Warriors, were the heavy favorites as Curry boasts a +1.3 handicap.
After exhanging pars on the first hole, the Chiefs took the lead on the second hole as Mahomes, a 7.7 handicap, had a masterful chip to set up a birdie.
Mahomes, the Whitehouse native and Chiefs quarterback, and Kelce, the KC tight end, captured the next three holes to take a 4 up lead, making pars on Nos. 5 and 6.
The teams halved the seventh hole.
Mahomes and Kelce went to the eighth hole in possession of a 4 UP lead with an opportunity to close out the 12-hole match.
On hole No. 8, Kelce and Mahomes missed putts to keep the Warriors alive.
Another closest-to-the-pin challenge presented itself, and the tight end hit his tee shot inside 10 feet. Kelce lipped out his chance to seal the win, and the Super Bowl MVP Mahomes also missed left.
On the ninth hole, the Warriors won their only hole.
On the par 4 10th hole, Mahomes had a low line drive that found the green.
"You've never seen me win a blowout," said Mahomes on the closing hole. "I just keep it real close till the end."
Kelce made the final putt for birdie and the match.
After the match, the golfers tried for the $5 million hole-in-one, but no one hit the ace.
Curry ended up getting closest to the hole to donate $100,000 to No Kid Hungry. On the two holes prior set up for charity, Curry and Kelce each won $100,000 for his charity of choice.