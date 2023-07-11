By Texas Golf Association
BULLARD — Katy’s Elina Sinz fired a 4-under 67 in Tuesday’s stroke play qualifying round of the 102nd Women’s Texas Amateur to capture the top overall seed heading into match play at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club.
Sinz made back-to-back birdies to start the day en route to a round that saw the University of Alabama senior grab two more birdies on the back nine.
“Staying patient and playing tall,” said Sinz in her post round interview. “I’m playing well right now and not wanting to change anything. My ball striking was good, and I really just focused on playing tee to green.”
Sinz is familiar with finishing in the top spot in tournaments as she won five times on the Legend Junior Tour before heading off to college. A few of her college highlights thus far include being named to the SEC All-Freshman team and winning the Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic in 2023.
“Hitting fairways is key around here,” she said. “You think your ball is lost in the rough but getting some good approach shots will give you great chances at birdies.”
Mia Nixon, of Martin’s Mill who just finished her freshman season at Texas A&M, tied for 24th with a 78.
Austin’s Kate Prickrell finished two strokes behind Sinz to claim the second seed and win Junior Medalist honors. She is a two-time winner on the Legend Junior Tour claiming the Lanny Wadkins in 2021 and the Texas Junior Am in 2022. Pickrell has signed her letter of intent to play for Abilene Christian University this coming season.
Alise Knudson of Dallas finished three shots behind Sinz, who was in the same pairing as her. At 1-under 70, The University of Illinois sophomore looks to take her momentum into match play starting Wednesday as the three seed.
Sydney Givens of Austin captured the four seed with an even-par round of 71 while Lauren Rios of Coppell, Eryn Garza of Montgomery, and Tristan Gabbard of Fulshear all carded rounds of 1-over 72 on the day. Rios was a Ben Hogan Perseverance Award recipient in 2022.
Thirty-five players posted scores of 8-over 79 or better on Monday to force a six for three spots playoff to establish all 32 seeds in the Championship Match Play Bracket. The remaining competitors were placed in one of six flights based on their Qualifying Round scores.
Fresh off competing in the Women’s Stroke Play Championship, Fort Worth’s Mina Hardin won Senior Medalist honors with a 6-over 77. A five-time Women’s Texas Amateur champion and the 2010 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur winner, Hardin has been a consistent presence at this championship for years. A veteran of more than 50 USGA national championships, Hardin was inducted into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.
Lindale’s Emma French tied for 43rd with an 84. Bullard’s Sherry Roeder had a 95. Former TJC and SFA women’s basketball coach Lee Ann Riley carded an 86.
First- and second-round Championship matches will be played Wednesday; quarterfinals and semifinals on Thursday; and the final on Friday. All matches are 18 holes.