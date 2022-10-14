Guests walked into the Cascades Country Club to see a Patrick Mahomes jersey, a trophy and a Kansas City helmet and were then surprised with the presence of Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Chiefs.
Hunt was the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Men's Luncheon guest speaker Friday morning. Hunt has been involved in the Chiefs leadership for nearly two decades, and the team calls him the "driving force behind the resurgence" of the franchise.
"Since taking over as CEO in 2010, the Chiefs have earned seven AFC West Division championships and made nine playoff appearances. Hunt has twice hoisted the award that bears his father’s name – the Lamar Hunt Trophy – as the club claimed two consecutive AFC championships following the 2019 and 2020 seasons and earned consecutive Super Bowl appearances for the first time in franchise history. The club secured its second Lombardi Trophy by winning Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season," according to the Kansas City Chiefs website.
Hunt spoke to the crowd of men gathered at the club about family contributions to the Texas Rose Festival, his family's legacy in sports, and of course, Whitehouse native and Chiefs Quarterback Mahomes.
This isn't the first time a Hunt family member has been chosen as a distinguished speaker for the men's luncheon. His father Lamar Hunt, founder of the Kansas City Chiefs and a well-known pioneer for American sports, was a the distinguished speaker in 1986.
Chris Akles, sports announcer, asked Hunt questions about Mahomes during the luncheon, to which Hunt answered in regards to the impact the East Texas native has had on the Chiefs team.
“I think everyone knows what an incredible player Patrick was here in high school at Whitehouse and Texas Tech, but he’s really taking it to another level in the NFL. The way he improvises, it's unlike any quarterback that has come before him..,” he said.
"The best thing about Patrick is that not only is he a great player on the field, but what a special person he is. He’s an incredible leader at our locker room and that was really true from Day 1, and it's very important for a young quarterback coming into National Football League..”
At the event, a No. 1 jersey was on display, which was a special contribution loaned by quarterback mother Randi Mahomes.
Hunt said this is a special jersey, because it was given to Mahomes when he was drafted during the 2017 NFL Draft.
“It's a very special jersey, can’t say enough about everything that the Mahomes family means to the Kansas City Chiefs,” he said.
Hunt also spoke about his father's legacy and how his father was raised in Tyler for the first five years of his life.
“Anytime I get to come here, it's so special, I love meeting people who have history with our family,” he said. “I always enjoy being here and getting to be part of the Rose Festival is really special."
Hunt also discussed the impact of his family’s involvement in the NFL and the team's leadership improvement and advancement throughout the years.
During the ceremony, UT Tyler student and Rose Scholar Landry Smith, who received a full ride year scholarship, along with other recipient McKenna Waller, were both recognized.