The Texas Juvenile Prevention Center at Prairie View A&M University hosted an open house Tuesday where officials provided information on the opening of a new Texas Child and Family Study Project site in Smith County.
TCFS is a statewide multi-site community-based research project conducted by the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center. Smith County’s site will be one out of six operating across Texas.
“We have identified six study sites across the state where we will infuse a neighborhood at each site with innovative pilot projects that will lead to evidence-based programs and services,” the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center said in a statement.
The projects will be divided into four areas:
Prevention projects: Will test ideas about how to prevent youth from being exposed to the juvenile justice system.
Intervention projects: Will test ideas aimed at youth who are under the supervision of the court and the effectiveness of the service provided to them.
Aftercare projects: Will test ideas that focus on critical variables that impact their chances of being productive citizens after individuals are no longer involved in the juvenile justice system.
Family support projects: Will test ideas that will strengthen and sustain family systems in at-risk environments.
Yolanda Prince, project manager, said the open house was necessary to let the community know about the project.
“With the studies and problems we will be having in this office we will really need the community’s involvement and support,” Prince said. “We are here to help the community and to prevent juvenile delinquency throughout Tyler and potentially East Texas.”
Prince said after much research with criminal research scientists and Prairie View A&M University, they finally came to the conclusion that this research site will play a vital role in preventing juvenile delinquency in Tyler and beyond.
The study will last between three and five years, according to Prince.
Grady M. Paris, the research associate director and Dr. Terrence Allen, leading research scientist, thanked those who have contributed in preventing juvenile delinquency in the city.
Among those thanked was Henry Jackson, a former Smith County constable that passed away in 2020.
“One thing that Henry used to tell me and Terrence when we finished every conversation was to not let Tyler down and stay committed to do what we promised to do,” Paris said. “This project would not be what it is without the support we received from him.”
Allen said this project will be a community intervention where they can address some of the juvenile delinquency problems the city has faced in recent years.
One of the criteria in hiring people to help with the research project is them being local residents of communities that have juvenile delinquency problems.
“Our challenge will really be to determine up to what extent we are going to exceed, it’s not a matter of if this project is going to work or not,” Allen said. “We are here to change lives and failure is not an option.”
Allen also said one area they will be focusing on is improving student’s academic performance and parental influence.
He said if academic performance goes up and parental influence gets better then the community will see a reduction in delinquency among young teenagers.
“This project is really all about making it possible for young people to dream, to let them have a legitimate opportunity to be someone in life,” he said. “We owe them the opportunity to have a chance.”
Prince encouraged those willing to volunteer to reach out by contacting her at (903)-253-8456 or via email at yrprince@pvamu.edu