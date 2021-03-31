Tyler ISD announced the hiring of Justin Johnson as the new Tyler High head boys basketball coach on Wednesday morning.
Johnson, who graduated from John Tyler in 2004, spent this past season as an assistant coach for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
“I am honored to be named the next boys basketball coach at Tyler High School,” Johnson said in a news release. “Becoming the head coach at my alma mater where I’ve had so many memories makes this moment surreal. I am committed to engaging and empowering our student-athletes to be the best version of themselves on and off the court. We will walk into gyms ready to compete at a high level and confident in every step, knowing we put in the work.”
Johnson spoke with the Tyler Morning Telegraph on Wednesday and echoed his excitement.
“It’s big,” he said. “Being born and raised here, it makes it even better. My family is from here, and I’m from here. It’s like the cherry on top. Words can’t express how excited I am.”
After being a standout for John Tyler, where he was the district’s Offensive’s Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American nominee after averaging 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, Johnson went to play for head coach Mike Marquis at Tyler Junior College.
At TJC, Johnson averaged 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as a freshman and 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
Johnson then played two years at the University of Iowa for Steve Alford and Todd Lickliter. For the Hawkeyes, Johnson averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range. As a senior, Johnson averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, and he made 2.9 3-pointers per game.
Johnson played professionally in the NBA Development League (now the NBA G League) and in China, Japan, Canada and Africa.
Johnson then got into coaching at John Tyler before joining Coach Marquis’ staff at TJC. This past season, Johnson helped Legacy to a 20-5 record, its first playoff appearance since 2015 and its first district title since 2006.
“It’s surreal,” Johnson said. “Being under a lot of great coaches, playing with a lot of great teammates and playing for a lot of great coaches, along with the former players I’ve gotten to coach, all of them have helped pave the way for me. It’s a wish come true. I’m ready to get things started.”
Johnson said he has a vision for the program to succeed at a high level.
“I want to bring energy for the program and for the city,” Johnson said. “I want to put my energy into basketball and express my passion for these kids. We want to play 94 feet with discipline, energy and passion. I am a coach who loves my players and will be invested in them to get better on and off of the court.
“I am excited. I want to get us a district championship and hopefully one day, a state championship.”
Johnson takes over for Cedeno Clark, who became the Lions acting head coach during the 2011-12 season and was named the head coach before the 2012-13 campaign. The Lions won 129 games in that span.
“I am excited for the future of Tyler High School boys basketball,” Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said in the news release. “Coach Johnson grew up here and knows this community, which is great for our student-athletes and the school.”