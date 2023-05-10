The Junior League of Tyler's highly-anticipated holiday market will be held at the recently unveiled W.T. Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler, the organization announced Tuesday night.

The women's organization invited the community to Willow Brook Country Club for a night of celebration to kick off the 45th annual Mistletoe & Magic, which is its largest fundraising event held each December. The organization unveiled the fundraiser's theme and its fundraising goals for the year.

“We’re very excited about the holiday market this year… we have a lot to work forward to,” said president-elect Nicole Robbins.

The Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Market is a four-day holiday gift market, which will feature more than 70 specialty merchants from around the country, as well as special events, a brunch and other exciting forms of entertainment.

The organization announced it will aim to raise $365,000 through fundraising efforts this year.

Also at Tuesday's event, the the Junior League of Tyler awarded over $248,000 in grants, as well as hundreds of volunteer hours, to 12 Smith County nonprofit agencies and Junior League community projects.

“It’s a pretty tedious process. Nonprofit organizations fill out applications, they have to make presentations to us, we have committees and we have to vote on the organizations… it’s a pretty full year of figuring out who the money can be for,” said Jamie Cooper, JLT’s president. “And there are so many great organizations in Tyler that it can be difficult to choose.”

According to Cooper, it’s a three year cycle -- raising money, dividing up and actually distributing the funds to the nonprofit organizations.

The recipients of the grant include: Angel Layettes, ARC of Smith County, Breckenridge Village of Tyler, Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, Christian Women’s Job Corps Inc. of Tyler, Gold Network of East Texas, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, JLT Care Closet, JLT Girl Power, JLT Summer Reading Camp, JLT Community Assistant Fund, Literacy Council of Tyler, Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc., Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas, The Fostering Collective and the Tyler Area Business Education Council.

In addition to organizations receiving funds from JVT, they will also have volunteers from them.

“Every dollar comes with volunteers, money can fund the project but it’s also the people who help put the project together,” Cooper said.

For 70 years, JLT has given back more $8 million and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours to better the community. Just for the current year, the League will have contributed over 20,000 volunteer hours and nearly $250,000 to various community projects and endeavors.

“We’re just really blessed to have such a great group of nonprofits, we’re really honored to have the opportunity to present all these grants,” Cooper said. “They’re the ones doing the really tough work, we’re really excited to be partners with all of these organizations and being able to play a small role in making a difference.”

Robbins will take over as president of JLT in June, as each member elected as president serves a one-year term.

“Jamie has been such an incredible role model and leader for me,” Robbins said. “I think the only thing that changes is our logo and our area of focus for the year, which ‘serving to make lasting impact,’”

Robbins said she is looking forward to upcoming projects, such as the Artistic Dance Concepts show, which is a weekend showcase fundraiser at Liberty Hall.

“We split the proceeds, the dance studio gets half to go toward scholarships for dance and we get half to go towards the community,” she said.

Additionally, the JLT will be bringing back one of their internal projects, the Summer Reading Camp, which was on hiatus because of the COVID pandemic.

To encourage more reading, the program is a week-long camp for first graders, and at the end, each child will take home 75 books from the camp.

“We have a big year coming up and I’m very excited,” Robbins said. “I just want our members to really focus on why we’re there. We’re not just showing up for a shift but we’re there to make a lasting impact.”

The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women's potential, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purposes are solely educational and charitable.