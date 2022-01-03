The Junior League of Tyler is set to host a bigger and better Girl Power 2.0 after the last event was canceled due to COVID. The free annual event focuses on middle school girls transitioning into young adulthood.
Siretha Toston, co-chair for Junior League of Girl Power Tyler, said the event is open for all middle school girls but is targeted for sixth-graders.
“It focuses on sixth-grade girls because it's that age that they are transitioning from elementary to middle school. The overall objective is to empower them for the transition of young adulthood and equip them with all the things they need to make that transition,” she said.
Toston said the goal of the event is to plant a seed for young girls to be inspired with what the future holds for them.
According to Toston, this year the three pillars of the event are focused on self worth, self care and civil engagement.
“The one we wanted to highlight this year is self care and mental health piece. We know that with the pandemic, it brought a lot of mental health issues. Often we think about the adults but our kids were impacted as well, and so talking to the counselors in school we learned about the issues they’re facing this new school year,” Toston said.
Attendees will take part in informative event sessions consisting of beauty and skincare by Jessica Edwards, online safety and cyberbullying by Detective Michelle Brock, self defense by Josh and Hannah Belts, self care and mental health by Next Step Counseling Services and a community service project activity to provide blankets for the Children’s Advocacy Center.
This year's event will feature two empowerment speakers, including Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021, and AThing Mu, two-time gold medalist in Track and Field from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Those interested in the event can sign up at girlpowertyler.com and have until Wednesday, Jan. 12 to register.
Toston said this year organizers hope to pack out the place and welcome parents to sign up their daughters even if they’re not in sixth grade.
“We want kids to come, the counselors we work with in the school say they see the impact and excitement of the girls who attend when they come back to school. We want the community to be excited that the kids are excited for the event,” she said.
Girl Power 2.0 event is free of charge and will be hosted on Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at UT Tyler University Center.