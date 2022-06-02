The Junior League of Tyler is preparing for its largest fundraiser of the year, Mistletoe and Magic, with a sole focus to raise funds for critical needs within the community.
The holiday shopping event, set for later this year, is hosted by the nonprofit agency made up of women committed to volunteering. Since 1955, the league has supported over 220 agencies in Smith County.
“This year we are supporting some really amazing agencies,” said Lindsey Adams, Mistletoe and Magic chairperson for 2022.
A few of the agencies the league is raising funds for this year include the Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, Alzheimer’s Alliance, East Texas Food Bank, Literacy Council of Tyler, Mentoring Alliance and more.
“Every dollar raised through events, such as Mistletoe and Magic, stays right here in our community and goes directly to the projects that help our neighbors,” Adams said. “We look forward to hosting another wonderful event in 2022 to raise critical funds for our community.”
Adams said the nonprofit's main goal is to raise community awareness about the purpose and mission of the Junior League of Tyler, Mistletoe and Magic and the agencies and projects supported by the league.
“As we've seen time and time again, our world continues to change but the needs in our community do not,” Adams said.
Adams said last year the fundraiser had an outstanding turn out and received positive feedback from both shoppers and merchants.
“We are hoping to have just as a successful event or even better event this year,” Adams said.
Adams said the organization likes to have a diverse group of merchants.
Vendors will be selling jewelry, clothing, holiday items and food items. Vendors are still being accepted and can apply at juniorleagueoftyler.org/initiatives/mistletoe-magic .
“We love seeing friends and family getting together to shop during the market and support the community, and what a fun way to give back and help your neighbors in need,” Adams said
Like last year, the Mistletoe and Magic holiday shopping market will be held at the Rose Garden Center, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.
Tickets will be available for purchase online starting Oct. 3. A holiday shopping market ticket is $10. Other special events outside of general admission shopping are extra and vary by event.
There will also be a Mistletoe and Magic gala Nov. 12 at the Willow Brook Country Club that will include a silent auction with items for attendees to purchase or bid on.
Adams said the group will have Dr. Larry "T-Byrd" Gordon Band at the year's gala to kick off the holiday season, but residents will need to stay tuned to find out what other entertainment it will have.
”We’re really looking forward to another great event and lots of wonderful events throughout the week,” Adams said.