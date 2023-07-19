Junior Achievement of the Greater Tyler Area will hold its 2023 Stock Market Challenge on Thursday, October 26, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Tyler Junior College in the Apache Rooms, located on 1327 S. Baxter Ave. in Tyler.
The morning session will have approximately 300 high school students participate, and the evening session will have nearly 125 adults.
Since 1919, Junior Achievement’s (JA) purpose has been to educate and inspire young people to value free enterprise and understand business and economics to improve the quality of their lives. JA is the world’s largest and fastest-growing nonprofit economic education organization. The JA program provides relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.
They are taught by classroom volunteers from the business community across America and in over 103 countries worldwide.
This year, more than 200 teachers and volunteers will carry out the mission by teaching Junior Achievement programs. Through the help of these volunteers and funders, JA of Tyler anticipates reaching more than 6,000 local students during the 2023-24 school year.
JA of Tyler has served over 133,400 students since its inception in 1988.
The JA Stock Market Challenge is an unpredictable ride through the highs and lows of the stock market. All the energy and excitement of the stock trading floor is simulated in this innovative, high-tech event.
Teams of four compete in a race to accumulate the highest portfolio while learning the nuances of investing, trading, and strategy. Each team has $1,000,000 trading dollars to buy and sell fictitious stocks.