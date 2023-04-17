Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School has announced Joseph Murray as its new athletic director.
Murray will officially start at Gorman on July 1.
“We are blessed to welcome Mr. Murray to this critical leadership role to strengthen and guide the Crusader athletic program,” Bishop Gorman principal John Kimec said. “Thanks to his extensive athletic administrative and coaching experience, he demonstrates the ability to support the Bishop Gorman mission and vision and strategic plan by helping student-athletes make connections between sports and their faith.
“We express our deep thanks to Monica Davis for stepping into the role of interim athletic director with leadership and dedication this school year. We are grateful for her continued service to our athletic department as assistant athletic director and as a highly valued and successful coach.”
Murray previously served as the athletic director at Saint Joseph Academy in San Marcos, California, since 2015. Murray coached and built successful middle school and high school football, volleyball, basketball and baseball programs.
With Murray as the head girls basketball coach, Saint Joseph won fur league titles and a D3 CIF San Diego championship.
He was also the head varsity football coach, leading the team to a winning record and a second-place league finish.
He was also the school’s first varsity baseball coach and served as the Director of Campus Ministry and was a theology teacher.
Murray recently visited with Bishop Gorman administrators, faculty, coaches and students in advance of his move to Tyler.
“I am overjoyed to be joining the Bishop Gorman community this coming summer,” Murray said. “I am very excited to serve as athletic director next school year and join the excellent team of coaches, teachers, staff and administrators at Bishop Gorman in preparing and forming future saints and missionaries.”
Murray received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio, and a master’s degree in biblical theology from John Paul the Great Catholic University in Escondido, California.
Murray and his wife have three children.