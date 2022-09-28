Jones Elementary School’s lobby was filled with excitement and smiles Tuesday as a group of students received pairs of tennis shoes donated by a local store.
Tradehome shoes in the Broadway Square Mall delivered around 50 to 60 pairs of Under Armour shoes to the school, one of the recipients of the donations through a program called Give at Home/Trade at Home.
Students who have performed well academically, have showed positive behavior and those in need were chosen to receive the shoes, according to a statement from Tyler ISD. Students in need of tennis shoes were referred by counselors, teachers and nurses at the school.
Jones Elementary School Principal NaTasha Crain said students who were chosen based on academic performance received their shoes during a ceremony Tuesday. Other student recipients will the shoes as a surprise.
Store manager Mitchell Trundle said Tradehome Shoes has donated items in the past to other organizations and to other causes, but it had not donated tennis shoes.
“It’s amazing to be able to give back to the community and to kids that deserve them or need them,” Trundle said.
Trundle said store representatives didn’t want any of the selected students to be left without shoes, so they brought shoes from baby size 11 to adult 7.
“We try to get a little bit of every size, so we can be fair and distribute them equally,” he said.
Crain said the school works hard to maintain community partnerships. She said it is vital for students to have all the resources they need in order to succeed.
“Our goal is to see students perform academically, but our other goal is to make sure we nurture the whole child,” Crain said. “We have to take care of their personal needs as well so they can feel great about coming to school to learn.”
Third grader Drew Holman was one of the students who received a free pair of shoes. She said Tuesday that she was “very excited and very happy to receive free shoes.” She plans to wear them daily for activities like playing with her friends and playing basketball.
“I feel happy and proud with myself because if I wasn’t good, I wouldn’t be able to get these shoes,” Holman said. “I’m very proud and happy for myself and for my classmates.”