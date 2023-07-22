As summer draws to a close, many families are preparing their kids to go back to school; however, many are struggling to get the much-needed supplies. Thankfully, the community is coming together to help fill this need.
From now through July 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., radio personality Jimmy Olson and a host of volunteers will be in front of the Walmart at 6801 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler to collect donations as part of JJO's annual Stuff the Bus Summer Combo School Supply and Food Drive.
“We're right here in front of the grocery side and the general merchandise side,” Olson said. “We have wonderful volunteers that are helping to distribute the list of the items that we need. So, if you're coming to this Walmart, or no matter where you are, get whatever you can to help a child in need is greatly appreciated.”
For the last 10 years, Olson has gathered school supplies and food to benefit the families of Tyler.
“The people in this community are just amazing… they’re absolutely phenomenal,” Olson said. “I just love everybody.”
What started as a favor in 1999 in Houston for Toys for Tots has grown into a cross-country initiative of Olson hosting toy and food drives in various communities, helping JJO Charities come to fruition.
“As long as there are children in need, I will continue to do anything I possibly can do to help,” Olson said.
He moved to Tyler in 2009 and continued his toy drive benefiting the Rose City Toys for Tots and a food drive a few years later. Olson then added the Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive, benefiting the Tyler Area Partnership for Education’s #SchoolisCool drive.
“The one thing that is constant is that people will give,” Olson said. “I tell everybody never judge a book by its cover because you don't know who's going to come and bring you a full basket full of stuff that will blow your mind.”
Local Tylerite John Powell showed up to the drive Friday morning with an SUV full of supplies — both used and unused — that his 19-year-old daughter no longer needs.
“There’s all kinds of stuff for the kids: pens, pencils, papers and crafting stuff,” Powell said. “I just hope it gets put to good use.”
The drive also benefits PATH (People Attempting To Help), a nonprofit organization that helps bridge the gap for families who are facing an unexpected loss of income or added expenses, such as a car repair or medical bills.
“What we collect will go to PATH, which is such a great organization here in town that does so much for so many,” Olson said.
“We couldn't do without Walmart,” Olson said. “Obviously, they have everything inside that store that we need and the gracious citizens, the wonderful people of Tyler and surrounding areas that come to this Walmart and other Walmarts and grab the school supplies, grab the food and pay for it.”
Yosemite Roofing Company has also been a partner with the initiative.
“They have been such a blessing,” Olson said. “They are a huge sponsor of this event and not only Tyler, but in Longview too. They brought out a massive amount of their staff to volunteer for four hours this morning and we'll do it again next Friday in Longview.”
Olson said the staff helped put banners, as well as the tent and table.
“They’ve been incredible,” he said. “I am so thankful for them.”
Johannah Hargrove, director of sales and development for Yosemite Roofing credits the owner, Josiah Rosebury, for the opportunity to help out Stuff the Bus.
“(Josiah) has done a remarkable job at surrounding himself with kind and passionate people at Yosemite Roofing,” Hargrove said. “We believe in striving for excellence every day and JJO’s team gave us an opportunity to do just that with Stuff the Bus. We are always looking for opportunities to give back and this is very near to our hearts, (and) we are proud to be able to participate.”
“Stuff the Bus is an amazing program to help ensure kids start the school year with the supplies they need,” Hargrove said. “We’re just happy to be given a chance to be a part of it all.”
School supplies include: index cards, book covers, crayons, construction paper, highlighters, 3-ring binders, #2 pencils, glue sticks, pencil sharpener, pencil cases, pens (black, blue and red), pocket folders, rulers, scissors, spiral notebooks, spiral composition books (wide and college rule), backpacks, erasers, USB flash drives, package of notebook paper (wide and college rule) and washable markers.
The top 16 food items needed for the local pantries include: peanut butter, chili/stew/soups, macaroni and cheese, pastas/rice/beans, canned tuna/chicken, cereal, protein bars, shelf stable milk, juices and baby diapers and wipes.
PATH pantry most needed items include: canned fruits/vegetables/beans/protein, canned soup, 64 oz juice, peanut butter, dry nuts (almonds, peanuts), oatmeal, 1lb box of macaroni and cheese, 1lb box of rice/beans/pasta and general/feminine hygiene products.
Items for PATH can be dropped off Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 402 W. Front St. in Tyler. They can also be reached by phone: 903-597-7284.