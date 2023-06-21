Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.