Jerry Courtney is returning to All Saints Episcopal School as the head baseball coach, All Saints athletic director Drew Starnes announced on Wednesday afternoon.
“We are extremely excited to have Jerry Courtney back here as part of the All Saints coaching staff, and more importantly, as a part of the All Saints family,” Starnes said.
Courtney most recently coached at Brook Hill from 2019-23, leading the Guard to a TAPPS Division II runner-up finish in 2022.
Before that, Courtney was at All Saints for 17 seasons, where he led the Trojans to 11 district titles, six state final four appearances, two state runner-up finishes and a state championship in 2009.
“I’m excited to reunite with some people that I really enjoyed being with for years, athletic director Drew Starnes, girls athletic director Gretchen Mercer and boys basketball coach Aston Francis,” Courtney said. “I’m already engaged with the community. I have a great relationship with a lot of people there who are heavily involved with the school.
“It’s a chance for me to go back and make an investment in a program that gave a lot to me personally and my family and get it back where it needs to be. It doesn’t happen overnight, but it does happen. It’s the same formula every high school coach is going after, developing good relationships, spending real time developing kids and creating a pipeline of kids at the lower levels that can help the high school program when they get there. I feel like we can generate a good vibe quickly and let people know we want to be the very best high school baseball program we can be. It wasn’t long about where All Saints was a proud place to play baseball, and I feel we can make it that again really quickly.”
Courtney had a playing career at Humble High School, Florida College and Florida International University. He then served as a pitching coach at Florida College before taking over at All Saints.
At All Saints, Courtney compiled a record of 305-160.
“He was here when I got hired six years ago, and we developed a friendship,” Starnes said. “It’s good to have someone you trust, who you know is passionate about the sport and passionate about making student-athletes better. There is nobody better than Jerry Courtney. He is one of the best baseball coaches I’ve been around in my 25 years, if not the best. We are lucky to have someone of his caliber leading the All Saints program.”
Courtney and his wife, Kristen, have three children — daughters, Charlotte and Grace, and a son, Calvi.