Bullard didn’t have to look far to find its new head boys basketball coach.
Jeremy Lee, who has been an assistant coach for the Panthers the past two seasons, has been named the new head boys basketball coach, Bullard ISD announced on Thursday.
Before getting to Bullard, Lee coached at Lumberton ISD and Copperas Cove ISD.
“My goal is to create a culture that will allow us to be successful year in and year out,” Lee said. “I expect our student-athletes to succeed on the court, in the classroom and in life. I hope to positively impact every player I have the privilege of coaching, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for each of them.”
Lee has been an assistant coach for a Bullard team that went 52-12 and won two playoff games in two seasons. In 2022, the Panthers won their first outright district title since 2008, advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2015 and got their first playoff win since 2010.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to take over a program that has been on the rise over the past couple of years,” Lee said. “My wife Jenneah and I moved here two years ago, and Bullard has felt like home since day one. We envision raising our two girls here and are excited to see what the future holds.”
Lee replaces Dean Nuckolls, who was the head coach at Bullard the past two years. Nuckolls left this offseason to take a job as an assistant coach at Tyler Legacy.