Jarvis Christian University is set to host two public discussions and presentations with a goal to inform students, staff and local community members about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first discussion will be hosted on Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Meyer Auditorium on the university’s campus in Hawkins and will be open to the public with no charge.
Local health professionals will hold a panel discussion and listen to participants voice their opinions and answer their questions about the virus, the vaccines, the boosters and the future.
Registered Nurse Devora Bariones, director of student health services at Jarvis Christian University, said the community discussion will be about COVID-19 and vaccines.
“We noticed that some people in the community and some people that work at Jarvis even the students ... have vaccine hesitancy and they’re not sure whether it's a good thing to do or they mistrust it, or they are worried it will have an unpleasant side effect, or some of the kids have heard outrageous rumors but they believe them,” she said.
Bariones said the main goal of the event is to clear misunderstandings and false information through a professional panel with knowledge about the topic. It will also be a chance to ask questions about any concerns they might still have.
“They will talk to the audience but more important the audience gets to talk back. They get to say what they think it's going on, what they believe, what they hear and they can ask any questions they want answered so it will be a good dialogue,” she said.
Bariones recommends attendees bring their ideas and any questions they have.
The event was hosted one time last year and will be hosted again with local health professionals. If you’re interested in being part of the event and can’t attend in person, you can attend virtually through a zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/CloverDiscussions.
There will also be door prizes.
JCU will also host a second discussion on Friday, September 16, from 1 to 2 p.m., with also no charge and open to the public.