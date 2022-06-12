In hopes to assist the community, Jarvis Christian University has launched its yearly summer enrichment program for children ages 5 to 14 years old. The program aims to help children and the local community by providing a safe space but also an area for learning and fun.
The enrichment program launched on June 6 and will run through Friday, July 29 inside the JCU main campus on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Community members can continue to sign up their child for a cost of $30 per week for one child and $10 for additional children in a family.
Those who attend the program will receive breakfast, lunch and snacks. Activities will include things such as educational lessons in English, reading, and math, along with arts and crafts, movie times, story times and time for outdoor and sports activities.
Added to the regular activities, children are also receiving mentoring sessions during the campus which allows children to speak on topics inside a safe space.
During Thursday's camp, 21 children were enrolled during the day camp and retired school teacher Gloria Holland conducted an icebreaker where students had an open space to get answers from topics.
Questions such as “what’s your worst fear” and “why do we live, if we’re going to die?” were asked by the 9- to 14-year-old group during a mentoring talking session.
The deep questions prompted one child to say "getting kidnapped or killed" was their biggest fear.
In regards to the question about living, Holland encouraged students to know their lives are invaluable and life has purpose.
“You might not see it now because you’re young and you’re trying to figure it out, but you're not born for nothing, God has a good plan for your life,” she said.
“You’re not here just to be here but there’s somebody in life you're going to help, and you’re going to be a blessing to them and you’re going to find that,” she added.
Dr. DaMesia Starling, Jarvis Christian University interim dean, education director of field experience and clinical teaching/assistance professor, who was with the students during the day camp mentioned the importance of the mentoring session, especially the comfort it provides for students.
“It gets the students to talk and the teachers can know what they’re thinking because sometimes pre-teens shut down, so the mentoring sessions help discuss issues that they may not be comfortable discussing with somebody else,” Starling said.
She also mentioned how it strengthens academics among those enrolled in the program.
“Students usually have a gap in the summer, they always lose so this will help the students to continue reaching their learning from summer to fall,” she said.
Braylee Sampson, 6, was roaming the computer room and mentioned how the program has helped her academically.
“I’ve been learning how to do math like a lot of stuff, doing math like adding and subtracting,” she said.
Sampson mentioned how she was scared at first to attend but now loves the program, especially the activities and the friends she has made.
According to Starling, the enrichment program caters to the needs of children every year and doesn’t have a set program every year.
For those interested in enrolling their child, you can contact Rodney Atkins at ratkins@jarvis.edu or call (903)730-4890, ext. 217.
All children are accepted and the enrichment program also conducts free bus transportation from Victory Temple, located at 1700 North Moore Avenue in Tyler for local families interested. The pick up time is at 7:30 a.m. each morning and the drop off is at 5:30 p.m.