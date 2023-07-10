HIDEAWAY — Jared Johnson captured the Hide-A-Way Lake Men’s Club Golf Championship on Sunday at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.
Johnson is a former Lindale High School and Stephen F. Austin State University golfer.
Mark Watts won the President’s Cup and Jack Purl topped the Super Senior Flight.
The tournament was held July 8-9.
Connor Smith won the gross division of the Championship Flight, followed by Norby Repinske.
Travis Dowell topped the net divison of the Championship Flight.
Victor Jones claimed the gross division of the Open White Tee Flight. Nathan Simmons was runner-up.
In the Open White Tee Flight net division, Nathan Devan finished first with Jon Devereaux second.
In the Gold Tee Flight 1 gross division, Tom Mize was first, followed by Bob Rosen.
Tying for first in the Gold Tee Flight 1 net division were Bryan Montgomery and Brent Allen.
In the Gold Tee Flight 2 gross division, Kevin Harris was first while Rick Delong finished second.
Bruce Miller topped the net division of the Gold Tee Flight 2. Mike White was second.
Purl won the gross division of the Super Senior Flight. Tying for first in the net division were David Beard and Randy Portillo.