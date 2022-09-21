Jacksonville's police chief is back on the job after three weeks of paid leave during an investigation into "anonymous" allegations.
The city said in a statement Wednesday that Chief Joe Williams returned to duty on Tuesday after voluntarily being placed on paid leave beginning Aug. 31 after the allegations were made. The city did not elaborate on the nature of the allegations.
The investigation, conducted by third-party firm Fee, Smith & Sharp, found the allegations against Williams to be unfounded.
The city in an Aug. 31 statement announced the allegation against Williams.
“Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be placed on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation within 2-3 weeks in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation,” the statement said.
Williams has been Jacksonville police chief since January 2020.