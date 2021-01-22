Josh McCown, a Jacksonville native and longtime NFL quarterback, interviewed with the Houston Texans on Friday about the team’s head coaching position, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
Also former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell interviewed with the Texans as well on Friday.
The team later confirmed the interviews, though they characterized them as “continued discussions.”
The Texans are continuing their due diligence on multiple candidates and no hire is imminent, Pelissero and Garafolo added.
Houston has interviewed a host of candidates for the job left vacant since the Texans fired Bill O’Brien as head coach early in the 2020 season.
Among those interviewed by the team have been Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens assistant head coach David Culley, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
While O’Brien was the first NFL coach fired in 2020, the Texans have yet to find his replacement.
The 41-year-old McCown was signed by the Texans off the Eagles’ practice squad in November. A 19-year NFL veteran, McCown has strong leadership traits and intends to get into coaching eventually. But his plan had been to watch his sons play high school football the next few years first, Pelissero added.
His sons, Owen and Aiden, attend Rusk High School.
McCown played at Jacksonville High School, along with his brothers Randy and Luke. He then played at SMU and Sam Houston State.
McCown was a rookie in 2002 for the Arizona Cardinals. He has played for Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and the Eagles.
Houston is exploring the idea of McCown as head coach, but would surround him with at least one former head coach on the staff, Garafolo added.
