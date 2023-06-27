Jacksonville resident Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 27, was convicted on federal sex trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced Tuesday.
Herndon was convicted of six counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. He was found guilty on all counts by a jury following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.
According to information presented in court, beginning in 2019, Herndon engaged in trafficking multiple teenage girls for commercial sex acts. Herndon recruited the girls through social media, deceived them by promising riches, and placed them in hotels in the Tyler area. He then posted advertisements on sex trafficking websites showing explicit photos of the girls and offering commercial sex acts. Some of Herndon's victims were as young as 13 years old.
During the trial, jurors heard testimony that Herndon used co-conspirators to continue running his operation while he was in jail so the victims could earn money to pay his bond.
Three of Herndon's co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the offenses. Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, 27, of Tyler, pleaded guilty on Oct. 4, 2022, to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. Roberts also faces a pending aggravated sexual assault of a child charge in Smith County for his conduct concerning one of the minor victims in this case.
Patrick Lamont Cross, Jr, 27, of Palestine, pleaded guilty on Aug. 22, 2022, to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children.
Tavarus D. Watkins, 27, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9, 2022, to interstate transport of a minor for illegal sexual activity.
Herndon faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate better, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.