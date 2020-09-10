Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School will hold a virtual, student-led assembly on Patriot Day to honor the school’s namesake, Bryan Jack, and the thousands of others who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Jack, the son of Tyler educators and a graduate of the former Robert E. Lee High School, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77 when it crashed into the Pentagon 19 years ago, not more than 200 feet from his office.
He was 48.
“Obviously, our namesake is a leader not just in Tyler, but in the country,” said Principal Brett Shelby. “When we were looking ahead at this year’s calendar, we knew that this was one sacred event that we had to … accomplish.”
Because of concerns regarding COVID-19, there was no possibility of holding the usual school-wide assembly, he said.
School leadership put their heads together and decided that, this year, the best way to honor the lives lost in those tragic moments would be to move to a virtual platform.
Families with active military members and veterans would typically be invited to attend the commemoration service in person, but were instead encouraged to submit photographs in honor of their loved ones this year.
“It’s opened our eyes,” Shelby said. “Normally, we’d have 10 to 15 people show up. Now, instead of honoring the 10 to 15, we are able to honor (approximately) 40.”
The online live stream will also work to break down the barriers existing between those students who are currently learning from home and those who are inside the classroom, Shelby said.
“Those kids still have the opportunity to understand the importance of Dr. Jack,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Throughout the ceremony, select members of the student choir will detail Jack’s life and lasting legacy, while a student-led flag crew will raise and lower the flag to half-staff.
“We’ve done it that way every year,” Shelby said.
As part of this year's ceremony, an East Texas Savings Bond recovered from one of the buildings involved in the Sept. 11 attacks will be presented. The bond comes as a gift from a former student’s family, and will be added to a display case honoring Jack.
The ceremony will air live at 9:30 a.m. on the school’s Facebook page @jacktylerisd.
“Dr. Jack was a tremendous leader in our community and our country," Shelby said. "And we are proud to honor him and other influential leaders every year."