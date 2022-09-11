Marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, Tyler ISD's Bryan C. Jack Elementary campus hosted its annual student-led ceremony on Friday.
“Patriot Day is always special and reverent for us at Jack because of our namesake,” Principal Brett Shelby said. “We celebrate this day each year to pay tribute to Dr. Bryan C. Jack, who was killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001. We have traditionally honored veterans on this day by inviting family members who have served in the armed forces. We also take this opportunity to recognize first responders for their service.”
Jack was also the son of Tyler educators and a former graduate of then-Robert E. Lee High School, now Tyler Legacy.
The event honored and thanked local first responders for their service, including the Tyler police and fire departments.
Unique to this year's ceremony was the recognition of an important piece of memorabilia that was added to the campus within the last year.
Donated by Tyler ISD alumnus Andrew Johnson, a football helmet lists the names of the 19 individuals who were either born in Texas or were residents of the state when they lost their lives during the attack.
Johnson, who is also director of equipment operations of Texas State University Football, discovered Dr. Bryan C. Jack was from Tyler and immediately gifted the helmet to the campus, Shelby said. It now sits inside the campus for students and staff to view.
Students also performed songs and talked about the history of Jack, along with lowering the flag to honor and remember the lives lost.
Shelby said the overall goal of the yearly event is to show students their campus' connection to 9/11 and showcase Jack's leadership.
“I hope that they just gain an understanding of how unique our campus is to be named for someone who was very honorable, very much a leader for our country, and a leader for Tyler and the community and know that our school is named after him. Because we are a Leader In Me campus, it kind of reserves the mindset that we need to be leaders as well and continue that throughout the whole school year,” he said.
Shelby also wants students to take away the importance of recognizing veterans and first responders.
“We just think it's important to honor people, first responders, veterans, just because America is a great place to be and we want to make sure that we keep that at the forefront of our minds at all times," he said.