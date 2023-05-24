With the heavy beat of the drums provided by the Tyler Legacy High School drumline and the natural enthusiasm of its cheerleaders Wednesday morning, the students and supporters of Tyler ISD's Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School arrived in high spirits on a very special day.
Jack Elementary was honored for achieving the distinguished recognition of being a FranklinCovey Education Leader In Me Legacy School. This prestigious designation is the highest honor granted to Leader In Me schools.
“What an incredible accomplishment by Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “Education is so much more than one test on one day, and this Legacy School designation proves that. Leader In Me delivers an excellent opportunity for student self-accountability of learning and behavior, resiliency, and leadership, all traits missing in most Texas and American school systems.”
Jack Elementary is one of 14 schools in the world receiving this prestigious honor.
According to Leader In Me, a Legacy School exemplifies a strong leadership culture by unleashing the highest potential in students, staff, families and the community.
“This is a culmination and celebration of many years of leadership at Jack, from students, staff, and throughout all stakeholders,” said Jack Elementary Principal Brett Shelby. “We are honored for this recognition and know that the legacy of leadership will continue to echo for many years to come.”
Evidence-based, comprehensive model that builds leadership and life skills in students, Leader In Me creates a high-trust school culture and lays the foundation for sustained academic achievement.
Leader in Me helps students develop the skills and self-confidence they need to lead their lives and succeed in school and beyond. The framework focuses on students learning 21st-century skills, such as: teamwork, initiative, responsibility, communication, creativity and much more.
There are over 5,000 Leader in Me schools in all 50 states and in over 50 countries, according to its website.
In 2014, Jack Elementary was established as a Leader in Me Lighthouse school after meeting the following criteria:
Lighthouse School Certification has been maintained for a minimum of eight years.
The school exhibits innovation and sustained growth to sustaining levels in the majority of Lighthouse criteria
The school has made and continues to make a distinctive contribution to the Leader in Me community and/or the education community at large.
According to its website, Leader In Me is based on a theory of change known as the See-Do-Get Cycle: When you change the way you See things, it influences what you Do and the results you Get.
In attendance was Muriel Summers, award-winning principal and teacher, bestselling co-author, and Global Ambassador for FranklinCovey’s Leader in Me.
At Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School, every child is a leader, as they share a common language and are united through the practice of FranklinCovey’s The Seven Habits of Happy Kids:
Habit 1 – Be Proactive (You're in Charge)
Habit 2 – Begin With the End in Mind (Have a Plan)
Habit 3 – Put First Things First (Work First, Then Play)
Habit 4 – Think Win-Win (Everyone Can Win)
Habit 5 – Seek First to Understand, Then to Be Understood (Listen Before You Talk)
Habit 6 – Synergize (Together is Better)
Habit 7 – Sharpen the Saw (Balance Feels Best)
“To the former and current students, all of the wonderful parents who came through or are currently at Jack, teachers and staff, former principals Shauna Hittle and Patti Henderson, and current principal Brett Shelby, thank you for your commitment to excellence in earning this exclusive designation for a Tyler school and congratulations to the Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary family,” Crawford said.
The Leader In Me program is implemented district-wide in Tyler ISD.