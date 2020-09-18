La Kadron Ivery-Shabazz made a name for herself as a young jazz dancer and ballerina, as an all-star athlete at the former John Tyler High and then as a stand-out long jumper, sprinter and Olympic hopeful at Baylor University.
But at 37, Ivery-Shabazz, now a wife and mother of three, has something new to call herself: an author.
In her debut book, “The Power of the Tongue,” Ivery-Shabazz details her experiences in a past marriage, where verbal abuse left her feeling defeated and doubting, and describes the journey that led her to putting her full faith and trust in God.
“That verbal abuse was common; yet instead of leaving, I was the type to wish for the better, pray for the better and leave no excuse on the table,” Ivery-Shabazz said. “I decided that instead of believing those negative and critical thoughts, I would take the Word of God.”
“Those promises led me to this book,” Ivery-Shabazz continued. “In Him, there is a promise you can rely on.”
Ivery-Shabazz said she has long engaged in “self-talk,” and speaks affirmations to help with daily motivation and to provide her with the confidence to tackle all of the challenges life brings.
In her affirmations, and in her writing, she said, her emphasis is always this: faith is real.
“Faith has to be spoken moment by moment, and it has to be believed moment by moment,” Ivery-Shabazz said. “If a person tells you that you can’t do it, you have to remind yourself of the truth.”
The book, she explained, focuses on that verbal purpose and its power.
She said it’s suitable for anyone and everyone who is “looking for better, wanting better,” and who needs reminding of the importance of “being aware of what you’re speaking over yourself and over others.”
“If God is for you, who can be against you?” she said. “But at times, even I forgot this.”
And so she wrote to remind others of God's love and presence.
The story was something she felt called to write all the way back in 2014.
She'd timed things just right, so that she could release the book in 2016, as she was “hoping to make that Olympic team,” Ivery-Shabazz said.
Of course, things didn’t quite work out as planned.
Ivery-Shabazz made the Olympic trials, but not the team, and afterwards, life got in the way of moving forward with the publication process.
Still, Ivery-Shabazz kept the USB card tucked in her back pocket. And after all people had been through this year, she thought:
“This is what the people need, this is refreshing.”
She began by printing just 200 copies of the book earlier this summer, because she’s “not doing it for popularity, (she's) doing it for purpose," she said.
Email inquiries have been pouring in ever since.
As a Tyler native, Ivery-Shabazz hopes her book can serve those who live here.
“The people in Tyler, they really do inspire me,” Ivery-Shabazz said. “I’m working very hard to bring things back to my city because just being in the city of Tyler allowed me to see the many greats who come before me, and I want to add on to that.”
“The Power of the Tongue” is dedicated to Ivery-Shabazz’s father, Sammie Ivery.
Those interested in purchasing a copy of the book can simply email thepowerofthetongue33@gmail.com with their requests. Payments are made using CashApp or PayPal.