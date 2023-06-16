Around almost every corner, a U.S. flag is displayed on public buildings, businesses and homes.
"There are people with an inherent born patriotic spirit for this country, and East Texas is full of them," said Ray Tew, Lindale Boy Scout Troop 351 Scoutmaster. "We have a lot of patriots out there, and that's how I describe them because regardless of which side of the aisle they stand on, they understand what that flag means and what it represents."
Congress designated June 14 as Flag Day in 1949; the week in which that date occurred was later declared National Flag Week. Both call for the observance and display of the American flag and serve as an opportunity to reflect and honor what the flag symbolizes.
The American flag has varying meanings depending on who's being asked.
"Everybody's got their idea of it, but a flag for this country represents over 200 years of freedom -- hundreds of thousands of people who stepped up, signed on the dotted line to defend the country under that flag," Tew said.
People don't have to join the military or be police officers, firefighters or first responders to understand the ideals the flag represents.
In a presidential proclamation June 9, President Joe Biden said the American flag tells the story of an ever-evolving nation.
"It is an emblem of our strength at home and abroad, synonymous with America as a force for good in the world. It has flown on battlefields since the Revolution and reminded allies and adversaries throughout the last century that the darkness of autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty," Biden said. "Our flag embodies the very soul of America — a soul that has endured because of sacrifices made by generations of Americans, whose mission we must keep alive to ensure democracy endures. The Stars and Stripes belong to all Americans and remind us that much more unites us than divides us."
Veterans and active duty soldiers support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, Tew said.
"With that said, we also defended their rights to believe in what it is they believe in, regardless of whether we believe in what they believe in," Tew said. "We supported their right to have the freedom to believe what they believe. I think a lot of people forget that. They don't see it from that point of view."
The U.S. Code states that when the flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed dignifiedly, preferably by burning.
"It's only proper to give it a dignified retirement at the end of its useful life as a symbol of our nation," Tew said.
However, many people don't know the proper etiquette for the retirement of flags.
For eight years, Jeremy Cozad of Cozad Insurance Group said his firm collects worn American flags for proper retirement in exchange for brand new ones during National Flag Week.
Since 2016, Cozad Insurance Group has given over 900 American flags to the community.
"You don't just throw a flag away. There's a ceremony," Cozad said." It's a very neat ceremony. We invite active and retired local military to participate in it, as well as the Boy Scouts."
Cozad was introduced to flag retirement ceremonies as a Boy Scout.
The flags collected by Cozad Insurance Group will be disposed of during a Flag Retirement Ceremony performed by the Lindale Boy Scouts, which the troop has done in partnership with the insurance firm for about six years.
Numerous times people have inquired as to what is happening as the flag burns in front of them, and then they learn a lesson on the flag retirement ceremony, Tew said.
"I send one of my scouts over to talk to them, and at the end of that discussion, more often than not, the people will stand there, and some even have come down to participate, which is welcome," Tew said. "We want people in the community to do that."
Tew said it could be an emotional experience, especially for military veterans like himself.
"I've had friends die under that flag, so it's a big deal," he said. "It's an honor for me. It truly is."
The U.S. flag should be treated with respect when it's flying, and it should be treated with respect when it's being retired. Once a flag becomes worn, torn, faded, or badly soiled, flags should be retired with dignity and respect.
When it is time for a flag to be retired, don't just throw it in the trash; locate a Boy Scout troop, fire department, veterans organization or other entity that performs flag retirement ceremonies.
"When she's tattered and torn and discolored, it's time for her to come down," Tew said.
The U.S. flag comprises seven red and six white stripes, representing the original 13 colonies that gained U.S. liberty. The blue star field represents the union of the fifty states.
A flag ceases to be a flag when it is cut into pieces. During the retirement ceremony, the stripes are separated from the blue star field and divided into red and white colors. The blue area stays intact because it represents the union of the fifty states.
The red stripes symbolize the blood spilled to defend the nation. The white stripes signify the tears shed by Americans who lost their sons and personified purity and cleanliness of purpose, thought, word and deed.
The blue star field indicates God's heaven under which the flag flies. The stars, clustered together, unify 50 States as one for God and Country.
"One of the most despicable things that a true countryman of the United States can see is our flag trampled. For those who truly believe in what it means, it digs up some emotions," Tew said. "To retire it in a manner fitting our representation is only right ... It's not a promotional symbol; it's not a propaganda symbol. It's who we are as a nation."