Members of the Hispanic community in Tyler gathered Thursday at the Tyler Rose Garden Center to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Attendees to the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Gala-Lunch enjoyed mariachi music, folkloric dances, quinciañera presentations, live singers, guest speakers and Hispanic food.
“Here, we can take the mask off and feel happy about who we are and where we come from,” said Lilia Aparicio, coordinator for the event. “This is a legacy we want to leave for future generations.”
More than 100 people attended the event, a time when they could feel their Hispanic roots. The event was also hosted on a date that celebrates the independence of many Latin American countries, Sept. 15, the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15.
Aparicio, a native from Guadalajara, Mexico, said she dreamt one day of having here in this country what she used to have in Mexico. She said her dream focused on having a big party where many people could gather, eat, celebrate and leave aside the problems they face day in and day out.
“We overcame the challenge,” Aparicio said. “Look around, and you’ll see people happy — that’s what it’s all about.”
Aparicio also talked about the importance of the Hispanic community coming together in a place that — for some — is not their home country. She said she believes if people from different races come together, the country can become stronger than it already is.
Hila Gama, a local realtor and one of the event organizers, said they’re hoping the event can become an annual tradition. The event also served as a way to introduce the role of the Hispanic community in the Rose Festival parade next month.
“The plan is to continue going bigger and bigger knowing that many more people will be interested in the opportunity to show their culture,” Gama said.
The Dallas-based mariachi group, Mariachi Pura Sangre, performed for much of the gala, playing a repertoire of famous songs from the genre and paying tribute to Vicente Fernandez, an icon of Mexican music who died this past year.
“It’s been a wonderful event and it’s great that we have them because they represent our culture and our identity in the United States,” said Mariachi Javier Aguilar, lead singer of the band.
Aguilar said the reception the group had was outrageous. People inside the ballroom, even the attendees who were not Spanish speakers, listened and clapped to the mariachi band song after song, he said.
The mariachi emphasized the importance of recognizing Hispanics not only during during National Hispanic Heritage Month but each day. He said he believes Hispanics come to the U.S. with the purpose of fulfilling the American dream.
“It's valid to dream. It’s valid to fight. It’s valid to wake up every morning after having a dream where you saw yourself buying a house or a car,” Aparicio said. “La esperanza es lo último que se muere.”