East Texans gathered at the downtown square Friday afternoon to protest the historic reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The move takes away a woman's constitutional right to abortion access and instead leaves restrictions up to each state. Texas has a trigger law that will go into effect 30 days from the U.S. Supreme Court's judgment, completely banning abortion in Texas.

Some locals are celebrating the decision, while others are frustrated and fearful.

“I thought we had taken care of this 50 years ago,” said Nancy Nichols, a local activist and women's march leader.

Nichols said this decision is not about abortion, it is about power.

“Women have held the right to decide about family planning for 50 years,” Nichols said, as she gathered at the square with other residents in support of abortion rights. “With that came the freedom to finish school, make career moves, and to have a family when we were ready.”

Nichols said stripping a woman's right to make decisions about her body is a death sentence for many women.

“There is no room for argument with historical statistics,” Nichols said. “Unless you are a fool. Or unless you have been suckered into believing that women are some sort of subspecies. This is anti-democratic, authoritarian, unchristian and uncivilized.”

Nichols called the Supreme Court ruling shameful and devastating.

“It's a slap in the face to not only women but to healthcare workers [and] to veterans who fought for freedom,” Nichols said.

Nichols and other protesters called for action from women to speak up, talk to elected officials and vote.

“When women go to the polls, women win,” Nichols said.

Protester Robin Riddle said she is now afraid to go outside.

“I am afraid more of rape now than I ever have been in my life,” Riddle said. “It’s a shame that we have to be here even fighting this in 2022.”

Riddle is hopeful that with enough people standing against the decision, there could be change.

“We have a voice,” Riddle said. “It may not seem like that, but we do.”

Tiffany Scheppler said she immediately broke into tears when she heard the news of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“I'm crying now thinking about it,” Scheppler said as she joined other protesters Friday.

Scheppler mentioned the 281 mass shootings in America since January of this year.

“Don’t regulate my body when there's hundreds of people dying from mass shootings right now,” Scheppler said.

Kristin Stephens said she's stunned, angry and in shock. Stephens said a woman has a right to her body and abortions are human rights.

“I don't believe they have the right to do what they did,” Stephens said. “... I'm grieving. My adult daughter called me crying this morning when she found out. What is this country coming to? I'm in despair.”

Stephens said she hopes this is not what the next 50 years will look like.

Protester Jes Adams said it is not just about abortions.

“They’re going to go for marriage equality,” Adams said. “They’re going to go for contraceptives, and it’s the party that talks about stripping freedoms.”

Adams said there are women without resources to take care of a child they are forced to birth.

“Nobody seems to care after that baby is born,” Adams said. “...This isn't pro life.”

Adams said this is not the first time the community has come together to fight back and it will not be the last time.

“We’ll keep coming back every time we have to,” Adams said. “I think we all feel that same sense of dread.”

Volunteer co-chair for the 40 Days of Life 2022 Fall campaign, Katherine Maxwell-McDonald said she is thrilled to have Roe v. Wade overturned.

“I’ve lost two grandchildren and a stepchild to abortion,” Maxwell-McDonald said.

Maxwell-McDonald said all she can say to people who are in favor of Roe v. Wade is to be grateful they weren't aborted.

40 Days for Life is a anti-abortion religious organization that Maxwell-McDonald said normally prays across the street from abortion clinics during the 40 days of Lent.

Another demonstration will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the downtown square.