Expectant mother Lala and her partner, Laban Lewis, were content to spend a quiet New Year’s Eve at home, folding new baby outfits, tidying up and, of course, checking and re-checking that Lala’s overnight bag was packed with everything she’d need when the time came for the arrival of their precious baby girl.
But around 5 p.m. on Thursday, when Lala got up for a quick bathroom break, she realized their quiet evening at home had taken an exciting turn.
Lala called out to Laban from the bathroom – “My water just broke!” – and within minutes they were rushing to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where baby Leana took her sweet time in coming and “made us hurry up and wait,” Laban explained.
Leana wouldn’t arrive for another 14 or so hours — and, on Jan. 1, 2021, at 7:20 a.m., would make herself Christus hospital’s first newborn of the new year, and one of Tyler’s first known babies of 2021.
“She’s our little leader,” Laban, who said the moments leading up to Leana’s birth felt a little like a race, acknowledged with a laugh. “It feels good (to have the first New Year's baby). It’s a blessing.”
After hours of waiting, it took Lala just 15 minutes of pushing to welcome their healthy, 7-pound, 13-ounce baby girl into the world.
“She’s healthy, she’s fat … she has my same left dimple,” Lala, who cradled baby Leana in her arms, crooned. “Everything about her, I just love. She’s just amazing to me.”
Laban, who beamed at baby Leana all afternoon, said he was done for the moment she first opened her eyes.
“I fell in love right then," he said.
And while the couple admitted moments of Lala’s pregnancy were tough, given all that’s come with COVID-19, “we pushed through and stayed healthy the whole way by the grace of God.”
“It was a lovely journey,” Lala said. “I would do it all over again, if I had to.”
Now, the couple is only focused on looking forward – saying they're excited for what else 2021 has in store, especially knowing that their new baby girl gets to be a part of it all.
“It feels great,” Lala said. “What I’m looking forward to most is to just be successful, wealthy, to keep blessing up and just positive vibes … just being the best parents we can be to her.”
If not for God, Lala said, this journey would not have been possible – and she’s grateful to Him for the miracle she now holds in her arms.