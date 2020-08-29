Thirty years ago, Nancy Crawford, an elementary teacher who had taken a few years off to raise her young daughters, received a phone call that would forever change her life.
Would she please come to work nights – about 19 hours a week – teaching literacy courses for adults?
“There was a handful of community members here in Tyler who were concerned that adults didn’t have the skills they needed to succeed in life,” Crawford explained. “And what was on my mind at the time was making sure that parents could read to their children.”
As an elementary teacher, Crawford had seen the importance of modeling the joy of reading as often as she could.
On her busiest days inside the classroom, she’d skip social studies, science, math, “or anything.”
But never reading.
And the students would transform, right before her eyes.
“I knew it was something powerful,” Crawford said. “... How much more powerful would it be if that was happening not just at school, but if that was also happening at home?”
And so Crawford, of course, said “yes” to working evenings at the Literacy Council.
“I knew some parents were behind educationally, I knew many of them didn’t have high school diplomas, or that English wasn’t their first language. I knew all that,” Crawford said. “But I just wanted to help their children, because they loved their children so much, and I loved their children, too.”
When Crawford first stepped inside that classroom way back in 1990, she knew she’d never look back, she said.
That first year, and that first group of 30 students, changed her life for good.
“It wasn’t a plan to get big, or to accomplish all the things we accomplished. It was just wanting to help adults learn to read,” Crawford said. “I never dreamed that we would be now serving 2,000 students a year.”
On Friday morning, Crawford sat inside a classroom at the Literacy Council of Tyler, where the walls are plastered with laminated maps of the world, biology diagrams outlining the human body, and other educational posters and anchor charts meant to help the thousands of adult students served there.
All of the educational materials stand testament to the Literacy Council’s growth over the years – no longer a space reserved solely for literacy instruction, the Literacy Council now provides instruction ranging from basic education to GED preparation and dual enrollment in workforce training programs that will leave students certified as pharmacy technicians, physical therapy aides and more.
That constant growth and transformation – which has helped contribute to the success of countless adults in Tyler and beyond – has been her life’s work, Crawford said.
But there comes a point in everyone’s life when they have to step aside and make way for someone with youth on their side, she said. And for Crawford, that time is now.
“Being at Literacy Council of Tyler has truly been my life’s work,” Crawford said in a release announcing her retirement. “Reflecting on the last 30 years, I find myself remembering the words of St. Francis of Assisi: ‘I have done what is mine to do; may Christ teach you what is yours.’ I truly feel this way about my time at LCOT.”
“Spending 30 years at LCOT has been a calling, a privilege and an honor,” she continued. “Nonetheless, it is time for me to step down. And how lucky I feel to have someone like Whitney Patterson to take the helm. Whitney brings competence, experience and a genuine love for our mission to her new role.”
Crawford formally retires on Oct. 1. That’s when Patterson, who currently serves as associate executive director, will assume Crawford’s role.
The Literacy Council board of directors elected her unanimously.
On Friday, Patterson and Crawford shared easy laughter and lots of smiles with one another as they spoke.
Though their backgrounds varied vastly, as they shared their hopes and dreams for the Literacy Council, it was clear their vision was much the same.
“Everyone knows that unemployment has skyrocketed this year,” Patterson explained. “It’s going to take a lot of time to recover from that. In order to get our community back to work, it’s going to be a bigger challenge than ever before. We have stats from prior to COVID-19 that show out of all the millions of jobs created, the vast majority require some level of college degree.”
“We have people in our community who are very highly intelligent, but are still unable to read. Or who are unable to speak English. There are so many different scenarios,” Patterson continued.
Her primary goal? To reach all of those in the community who could benefit from the many services the Literacy Council has to offer.
That means prioritizing partnerships with other non-profits and area organizations who can help those in need get back on their feet and transform their lives for the better.
“I volunteered here during college,” Patterson said. “And I just loved it, all of it – but especially seeing someone’s life change.”
As Crawford steps down, that’s, she said, what she’ll miss the most.
But she’s happy to be leaving the Literacy Council in Patterson’s hands.
“I think the best is yet to come,” she said. “And I mean that.”