Are you ready for some football?
We at the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal are, and to give you all of the information you need to prepare for the 2021 East Texas football season, we are introducing “40 Hours of Football.”
Beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday, we will be introducing a new piece of content from The Zone: 2021 East Texas High School Preview magazine, along with other high school football content, leading up to kickoff of Friday night’s games.
This will include a column from the Longview News-Journal’s Jack Stallard, a feature on the top recruits in East Texas, the Top 21 games of the 2021 season, a preview of Gladewater at Gilmer, the East Texas Dream Team, the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 preseason poll, our forecast on the upcoming season, The Zone Tailgate, previews of Six-Man, TAPPS, Districts 6-2A Division I, 8-2A Division I, 9-2A Division I, 11-2A Division II, 5-3A Division I, 6-3A Division I, 8-3A Division I, 9-3A Division I, 9-3A Division II, 10-3A Division II, 11-3A Division II, 9-4A Division I, 6-4A Division II, 7-4A Division II, 8-4A Division II, 10-4A Division II, 7-5A Division I, 8-5A Division I, 9-5A Division II,10-6A, recaps of Thursday’s openers between Gladewater vs. Gilmer and Carthage vs. Crosby and more.