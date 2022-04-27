The Tyler Legacy baseball program honored its seniors on Tuesday.
Before their final regular season home game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, nine Red Raiders were recognized.
Red Raiders honored were:
No. 13 Bruce Bruckner (son of Kandie and John Bruckner, plans to enroll at Tyler Junior College and work toward a business degree);
No. 6 Connor Fiorentino (son of Jeni and Joe Fiorentino, sisters Alix and Cami. plans to attend TJC on a Presidential Scholarship);
No. 17 Zane Griffith (son of Amy and Scott Barrett, sisters Vanessa and Vivian, will be attending Arizona State Univeristy, majoring in Biomedical Sciences);
No. 11 Cooper Hill (son of Kim and Clint Hill, sisters Kortlyn and Kesli, will be attending the University of Houston on a baseball scholarship, studying Construction Science);
No. 12 Jackson Hungerford (son of Emily Cummings and Aaron Hungerford, siblings Kason and Gracyn, plans to attend Blinn College);
No. 7 Peyton Martinez (son of Anne and Roy Martinez, sister Katelyn, will be attending Texas A&M University, majoring in engineering);
No. 34 Dakota McCaskill (son of Donna and David McCaskill, will attend North Central Texas College to play baseball while working toward a degree in business);
No. 3 Preston Newberry (son of Kate and Brad Newberry, sisters Lilly-Katherine, Anna-Leigh and Georgia; will be attending Oklahoma State University) and;
No. 2 George Rippy (son of Jennifer and Lewis Rippy, brothers Bradley and Calvin, will be attending Texas Tech University, majoring in engineering).
Tyler Legacy defeated Mesquite 4-0 to clinch third place in District 10-6A.
The Red Raiders improved to 12-14-1 overall and 7-4 in District 10-6A. The Skeeters fall to 5-6 in district. The two teams will play again on Friday in a 7 p.m. start at Tillery Field in Mesquite.
Legacy will play one of five schools from District 9-6A in a bi-district series next week.