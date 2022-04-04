Built in 1964, Hubbard Middle School holds many memories for Tyler residents. But if voters choose to approve a proposed multimillion dollar bond, the campus would see a complete overhaul.
An $89 million bond proposal will be on the May 7 ballot, and if approved, Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School will both see renovations.
Over the last 55 years, Hubbard’s campus has received only minor additions, some being in 1977 and 1985. The current building is approximately 100,000 square feet and has a capacity of about 700 students.
Hubbard is the oldest middle school campus among the district. It has roof damage, ‘old-school’ classrooms, a small kitchen cafeteria, a nurse’s office with only two beds and divided wings where students must go outside throughout the day no matter the weather conditions.
As part of the final touches of the 20-year facilities master plan by Tyler ISD, $63 million would go to Hubbard. It would see upgraded facilities such as a media center along with improved safety and security features such as a fully enclosed campus, wider hallways, campus technology, a gymnasium and more.
Information from the district states the new campus will be located at the same site and will not disrupt the education of the students, as it’s going to be built in the field location of the current campus.
Other middle school campuses in Tyler ISD include Boulter, Moore and Three Lakes which were redesigned and built after the 2013 bond proposal was passed. Based on the age of the campuses, Hubbard was left behind because the other campuses were older.
According to Tyler ISD, the upcoming bond will allow Hubbard to be comparable to other Tyler ISD middle school campuses with upgraded classrooms and facilities.
The student capacity will also increase to 1,200 allowing space for a 65% of students that will be transferred from Hogg Middle School which is currently 92 years old and will be turned into an administration building and a space for extracurricular activities if the $89 million school bond referendum is approved in May.
Tyler ISD officials have said the bond will not increase the tax rate. The districts current debt tax rate is $0.335.
Taxes will be used for payment of bonds, but the tax rate will not be increased, estimated based on ad valorem values. These statements assume that property tax values do not decline, according to Tyler ISD.
Check out a visual video of the new campus overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9eXQZu17DI