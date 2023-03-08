A concert by Tyler's own "American Idol" star Fritz Hager III will be the highlight of UT Tyler's 2023 homecoming festivities.

Hager, who went from working as a security guard to finishing in the top five in the most recent season of the singing spectacular, will perform Friday, March 24 on the O-Hall Lawn. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. A free pre-registration and RSVP will be required and the school says details about that will be "coming soon."

The school's public homecoming festivities will begin Monday, March 20, and continue through Sunday, March 26. There will be an additional private golf tournament at Cascades Golf & Country Club on Monday, March 27.

Hager has recently performed, post-American Idol, in his hometown in several different venues: a performance at True Vine Brewing Co. last May, a show at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in July, and he was one of three stars at the inaugural Rose City Music Festival in October, along with Koe Wetzel and Nelly.

Additionally, early this year, Hager released his first single since his Hollywood spectacular. With the release of "Caroline" in January, Hager said on social media that he hopes the song “marks the beginning of an amazing year and the first big step on this crazy journey that you guys have allowed me to travel.”

UT Tyler 2023 Homecoming Schedule

Monday, March 20th

Paint Yo Ride - Students, Faculty, Staff

Come decorate your car windows to celebrate the start of Homecoming week.

9:00am - 11:00am

Parking Lot 6

Homecoming BBQ Lunch Kick-Off - Students, Faculty, Staff

Enjoy BBQ Sandwiches from Stanley's while the UT Tyler Cheer Squad, Patriot Dancers, and Patriot Drumline perform.

11:30am - 1:00pm

University Center Theatre Foyer

MVSC Speaker Event: Jason Redman - Students, Faculty, Staff, Community

Jason Redman is a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant who spent 11 years as an enlisted Navy SEAL and almost ten years as a SEAL officer. After being severely wounded in Iraq in 2007, Redman returned to active duty before retiring in 2013. Seating is limited; to reserve a seat, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-jason-redman-tickets-570964749937.

6:00pm - 8:00pm

University Center Theatre

Tuesday, March 21st

Goat Yoga, Sponsored by RecSports - Students*

*Pre-Registration and payment required, please visit link for registration: TBD

*Limited spots available

11:00am - 1:00pm

O-Hall Lawn (Rain change: Event moved to 3/23/23, same time and location)

University Field Games with Pokey O's Food Truck- Students vs. Fac/Staff*

Compete in games such as: Cornhole, Spikeball, Ladder Gold, & Giant Pong (weather permitting). Pokey O's icecream provided to participants and those who want to watch or cheer on participants.

3:00pm - 5:00pm

UC Plaza (Rain Location: PHE)

*Pre-register a team or yourself through the following link. Walk-in competitors also welcome! Link: https://www.imleagues.com/spa/sport/d1993cc7a13d4c25bcfb9f08cce293bd/home

Wednesday, March 22nd

Homecoming BBQ Lunch Kick-Off - Students, Faculty, Staff

11:30am - 1:00pm

Health Science Center

Homecoming BBQ Lunch Kick-Off - Students, Faculty, Staff

11:30am - 1:00pm

Longview University Center

Homecoming BBQ Lunch Kick-Off - Students, Faculty, Staff

11:30am - 1:00pm

Palestine Campus

SGA Midnight Breakfast - Students

10:00pm - 12:00am

University Center

Thursday, March 23rd

UC Celebration - Students

11:00am - 2:00pm

University Center

Met Gala - Students

Student formal dance. The theme for this year's Met Gala is "Works of Art". Formal attire required with the encouragement of dressing within theme. "Best Dressed" to be awarded at the event.

9:00pm - 11:00pm

The Met

Friday, March 24th

The Alumni BBQ - Alumni & Family*

5:00pm - 7:00pm

Patriot Plaza

*Pre-registration required. Register here: https://www.uttyler.edu/alumni/alumni-and-family-bbq/

Parking information: Please park in Parking Lot 6 or 7

Hot Air Balloon Rides- Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

6:00pm - 9:00pm

Parking Lot 18, near parking garage

Parking information: Please park in the Parking Garage or Parking Lot 15

Homecoming Concert: Fritz Hager - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community*

Doors open 7:00pm. Performance begins at 8:00pm

O-Hall Lawn

*FREE- Pre-Registration/RSVP required. Registration details coming soon

Parking information: Please park in the Parking Garage or Parking Lot 15

UT Tyler Baseball vs. West Texas A&M - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

7:00pm

Irwin Field

UT Tyler Fireworks Show - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

To begin at conclusion of Baseball game and concert, roughly 9:30pm

Harvey Lake

Parking information: Please park in the Parking Garage, Parking Lot 15, or Parking Lot 10

Saturday, March 25th

Athletic Hall of Fame Brunch - Private Event

10:00am - 12:00pm

Alumni House

The UT Tyler Crawfish Boil - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

11:00am - 2:00pm

UC Plaza

Parking information: Please park in the Parking Garage, Parking Lot 15, or Parking Lot 6. Parking Lot 2 mostly unavailable.

Golf Cart Parade - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

Campus Organizations decorate a golf cart and ride in the parade from the Crawfish Boil to the Baseball Fields. Parade will be lead by Mr. & Mrs. UT Tyler Spirit Squad

1:30pm

UC Plaza to Baseball Fields

UT Tyler Softball vs. Oklahoma Christian - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

2:00pm

Suddenlink Field

Student Org Spirit Competition: UT Tyler Baseball vs. West Texas A&M - Open to Community

Student orgs compete to showcase the most school spirit. Winning student org will receive a trophy

3:00pm

Irwin Field

UT Tyler Softball vs. Oklahoma Christian - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

4:00pm

Suddenlink Field

Fisch College of Pharmacy: Welcome for Dean Schwartz - Alumni, Faculty, Staff, Students of the FCOP

5:00pm - 6:00pm

Fisch College of Pharmacy Lobby

UT Tyler Baseball vs. West Texas A&M - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

6:00pm

Irwin Field

Alumni Bash - Alumni & Family, Faculty, Staff*

6:00pm - 10:00pm

Alumni House

*Pre-registration required. Register here: https://www.uttyler.edu/alumni/alumni-homecoming-bash/

Parking information: Valet parking will be provided by Tyler Valet or you may self-park in Parking Lot 6.

Sunday, March 26th

UT Tyler Baseball vs. West Texas A&M - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

1:00pm

Irwin Field

UT Tyler Softball vs. Oklahoma Christian - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community

1:00pm

Suddenlink Field

Monday, March 27th

2023 BMW of Tyler Patriot Golf Classic - Private Event

Cascades Golf & Country Club

Schedule & sponsorship information: https://www.uttyler.edu/advancement/golf-classic/

