A concert by Tyler's own "American Idol" star Fritz Hager III will be the highlight of UT Tyler's 2023 homecoming festivities.
Hager, who went from working as a security guard to finishing in the top five in the most recent season of the singing spectacular, will perform Friday, March 24 on the O-Hall Lawn. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. A free pre-registration and RSVP will be required and the school says details about that will be "coming soon."
The school's public homecoming festivities will begin Monday, March 20, and continue through Sunday, March 26. There will be an additional private golf tournament at Cascades Golf & Country Club on Monday, March 27.
Hager has recently performed, post-American Idol, in his hometown in several different venues: a performance at True Vine Brewing Co. last May, a show at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in July, and he was one of three stars at the inaugural Rose City Music Festival in October, along with Koe Wetzel and Nelly.
Additionally, early this year, Hager released his first single since his Hollywood spectacular. With the release of "Caroline" in January, Hager said on social media that he hopes the song “marks the beginning of an amazing year and the first big step on this crazy journey that you guys have allowed me to travel.”
UT Tyler 2023 Homecoming Schedule
Monday, March 20th
Paint Yo Ride - Students, Faculty, Staff
Come decorate your car windows to celebrate the start of Homecoming week.
9:00am - 11:00am
Parking Lot 6
Homecoming BBQ Lunch Kick-Off - Students, Faculty, Staff
Enjoy BBQ Sandwiches from Stanley's while the UT Tyler Cheer Squad, Patriot Dancers, and Patriot Drumline perform.
11:30am - 1:00pm
University Center Theatre Foyer
MVSC Speaker Event: Jason Redman - Students, Faculty, Staff, Community
Jason Redman is a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant who spent 11 years as an enlisted Navy SEAL and almost ten years as a SEAL officer. After being severely wounded in Iraq in 2007, Redman returned to active duty before retiring in 2013. Seating is limited; to reserve a seat, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-jason-redman-tickets-570964749937.
6:00pm - 8:00pm
University Center Theatre
Tuesday, March 21st
Goat Yoga, Sponsored by RecSports - Students*
*Pre-Registration and payment required, please visit link for registration: TBD
*Limited spots available
11:00am - 1:00pm
O-Hall Lawn (Rain change: Event moved to 3/23/23, same time and location)
University Field Games with Pokey O's Food Truck- Students vs. Fac/Staff*
Compete in games such as: Cornhole, Spikeball, Ladder Gold, & Giant Pong (weather permitting). Pokey O's icecream provided to participants and those who want to watch or cheer on participants.
3:00pm - 5:00pm
UC Plaza (Rain Location: PHE)
*Pre-register a team or yourself through the following link. Walk-in competitors also welcome! Link: https://www.imleagues.com/spa/sport/d1993cc7a13d4c25bcfb9f08cce293bd/home
Wednesday, March 22nd
Homecoming BBQ Lunch Kick-Off - Students, Faculty, Staff
11:30am - 1:00pm
Health Science Center
Homecoming BBQ Lunch Kick-Off - Students, Faculty, Staff
11:30am - 1:00pm
Longview University Center
Homecoming BBQ Lunch Kick-Off - Students, Faculty, Staff
11:30am - 1:00pm
Palestine Campus
SGA Midnight Breakfast - Students
10:00pm - 12:00am
University Center
Thursday, March 23rd
UC Celebration - Students
11:00am - 2:00pm
University Center
Met Gala - Students
Student formal dance. The theme for this year's Met Gala is "Works of Art". Formal attire required with the encouragement of dressing within theme. "Best Dressed" to be awarded at the event.
9:00pm - 11:00pm
The Met
Friday, March 24th
The Alumni BBQ - Alumni & Family*
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Patriot Plaza
*Pre-registration required. Register here: https://www.uttyler.edu/alumni/alumni-and-family-bbq/
Parking information: Please park in Parking Lot 6 or 7
Hot Air Balloon Rides- Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Parking Lot 18, near parking garage
Parking information: Please park in the Parking Garage or Parking Lot 15
Homecoming Concert: Fritz Hager - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community*
Doors open 7:00pm. Performance begins at 8:00pm
O-Hall Lawn
*FREE- Pre-Registration/RSVP required. Registration details coming soon
Parking information: Please park in the Parking Garage or Parking Lot 15
UT Tyler Baseball vs. West Texas A&M - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
7:00pm
Irwin Field
UT Tyler Fireworks Show - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
To begin at conclusion of Baseball game and concert, roughly 9:30pm
Harvey Lake
Parking information: Please park in the Parking Garage, Parking Lot 15, or Parking Lot 10
Saturday, March 25th
Athletic Hall of Fame Brunch - Private Event
10:00am - 12:00pm
Alumni House
The UT Tyler Crawfish Boil - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
11:00am - 2:00pm
UC Plaza
Parking information: Please park in the Parking Garage, Parking Lot 15, or Parking Lot 6. Parking Lot 2 mostly unavailable.
Golf Cart Parade - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
Campus Organizations decorate a golf cart and ride in the parade from the Crawfish Boil to the Baseball Fields. Parade will be lead by Mr. & Mrs. UT Tyler Spirit Squad
1:30pm
UC Plaza to Baseball Fields
UT Tyler Softball vs. Oklahoma Christian - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
2:00pm
Suddenlink Field
Student Org Spirit Competition: UT Tyler Baseball vs. West Texas A&M - Open to Community
Student orgs compete to showcase the most school spirit. Winning student org will receive a trophy
3:00pm
Irwin Field
UT Tyler Softball vs. Oklahoma Christian - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
4:00pm
Suddenlink Field
Fisch College of Pharmacy: Welcome for Dean Schwartz - Alumni, Faculty, Staff, Students of the FCOP
5:00pm - 6:00pm
Fisch College of Pharmacy Lobby
UT Tyler Baseball vs. West Texas A&M - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
6:00pm
Irwin Field
Alumni Bash - Alumni & Family, Faculty, Staff*
6:00pm - 10:00pm
Alumni House
*Pre-registration required. Register here: https://www.uttyler.edu/alumni/alumni-homecoming-bash/
Parking information: Valet parking will be provided by Tyler Valet or you may self-park in Parking Lot 6.
Sunday, March 26th
UT Tyler Baseball vs. West Texas A&M - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
1:00pm
Irwin Field
UT Tyler Softball vs. Oklahoma Christian - Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, Community
1:00pm
Suddenlink Field
Monday, March 27th
2023 BMW of Tyler Patriot Golf Classic - Private Event
Cascades Golf & Country Club
Schedule & sponsorship information: https://www.uttyler.edu/advancement/golf-classic/