Tyler resident Butch Beaulieu spent his Wednesday morning trying to clear off fallen trees around his home on Cameron Avenue.

East Texas is known for its abundance of trees that bring beauty and greenery to the area, but they can cause issues during times of severe weather.

“It’s a love/hate relationship with the trees,” Beaulieu said. “In the summer, they look great but when it’s like this, in the winter, it’s problematic.”

Tyler and surrounding areas were under a winter storm warning and experienced freezing rain, sleet and below-freezing temperatures.

Beaulieu said he and his family arrived home Tuesday night to find part of a tree on top of the garage. Then when he woke up Wednesday, his yard was littered with more trees.

Fortunately, none landed on his house.

“It’s a little nerve-racking because when the weight of the ice lands on the trees and the branches start to shift, the whole house shakes,” he said.

As Beaulieu broke apart the trees, he said a smaller piece of the trunk could weigh at least 200 pounds.

“When you have thousands of pounds of trees dealing with the weight of the ice, the tree can’t handle it,” Beaulieu said.

In addition to dealing with the trees, Beaulieu had a live wire resting on his front yard.

“Oncor was great,” Beaulieu said. "They came out and fixed the power last night; unfortunately, we lost it again.”

With winter warning in effect since Monday morning, like Beaulieu, thousands are without power.

"We continue to respond to a winter weather system that is bringing freezing rain, more sleet and causing ice accumulation and outages throughout our service area,” Oncor said in a released statement Wednesday morning.

As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oncor reported 72,791 affected customers. Smith County had the most outages in the power service's coverage area, with over 27,000 still without power after lunchtime.

"Communities in Oncor’s southern, eastern and northeastern regions, including Tyler, Sulphur Springs and Taylor are experiencing the greatest impacts from the storm,” the report said.

Oncor said travel conditions are hazardous and temperatures remain below freezing, but crews and resources experienced in working in extreme weather conditions are working around the clock to restore power.

According to Oncor, ice accumulation is posing the greatest issue to electric delivery service as it collects on power lines and weighs down tree limbs, which is causing them to significantly sag or break onto power lines.

"Safety for our employees and the public is our number one priority. Customers are encouraged to stay weather aware, check in on family members and neighbors and be cautious on roadways,” the report said. “If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep pets and others away and call 911 immediately."

To report an outage text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or select "Report an Outage" located above the map. You may also call 888-313-4747 to report your outage.