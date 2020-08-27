On Wednesday, as Hurricane Laura increased in its intensity, officials prepped for the worst. Disaster declarations were issued. Some East Texas schools moved to close. Everywhere, people warned of the potentially deadly impacts of flash flooding, damaging winds and the powerful force wrought by the Category 4 hurricane.
Through the night, rain spattered and thunder rumbled as the city of Tyler awaited the storm.
But by sunrise, the sky was largely blue, and all threats of Hurricane Laura had faded to the east, where falling trees claimed at least four lives and an estimated million people across southeast Texas and Louisiana were left without power.
Though Tyler was marked safe from the impacts of the hurricane, the many evacuees who took shelter in the city's hotels, filled to 100 % capacity, were not.
On Thursday afternoon at the Super 8 by Wyndham in Tyler, the parking lot was near full of vehicles with license plates from Louisiana, especially from the Lake Charles area, and from Texas.
Some families storing portable generators and other emergency items in their trunks. Many were evacuees.
General Manager Pruthvi Gandhi said there were roughly 50 rooms booked for people leaving the coastal areas of Texas and Louisiana.
"It’s been crazy busy," he said. "The phone has been ringing since Monday."
Gandhi said all employees pitched in to help as several evacuees came to the hotel to escape the hurricane.
“They honestly did well with it,” he said.
Everyone socially distanced from each other and adhered to COVID-19 precautions as guests came into the hotel, he said.
He’s glad that the hotel can help evacuees in their time of need.
“It’s rewarding knowing that we helped people in this storm,” Gandhi said.
Jennifer Janice, of Orange, had been staying at the Best Western on Rieck Road since Tuesday.
Her family suffered through Hurricane Harvey – both her mother and sister lost their homes in the 2017 storm – and after wading through flood waters and riding on the backs of garbage trucks to get to safety in its aftermath, Janice wasn't going to take a chance in riding out this storm.
"It was all about our kids," Janice said. "Because we gone through it with Harvey, we just didn’t want them to have to experience that again."
Listening to news updates regarding the hurricane had proved especially stressful and disheartening, Janice said.
"(It's been) horrible," Janice said. "Very, very horrible just sitting here listening to it every five minutes, wondering: Are we going to have something to go back to? Are we going to have a home?"
She said she's too afraid to ask anyone to check on her home or to survey the damage, there.
One thing she does know for sure: "We will not have power for at least two weeks."
Jeff Faber of Lake Charles evacuated with his wife, son, daughter, her boyfriend and a grandchild Monday evening.
Before the storm, he and his family had loaded up as many irreplaceable items as they could – photographs and other keepsakes they hoped to save from floodwaters and hurricane-force winds.
"I grew up in Houston, through Hurricane Lisa and Andrew and then Katrina," Faber said. "I kept telling (my family), as long as we got each other, we can replace the rest."
A friend who remained back at home had sent photographs and other updates, Faber said. And it looked like much would need replacing.
Images revealed Faber's roof had been torn off, that "somebody's garage door (is) in our backyard," and that many of his home's windows were shattered in the storm.
Like Janice and her family, Faber and his are facing worries regarding lack of power and potable water.
"We’re trying to figure out when the best time to go back is, but with the way they’re talking, it probably won’t be for a week or two before power’s back on," Faber said. "It’s pretty messed up, with power lines all over the place."
He said that the hurricane, on top of a global pandemic and all the other trials and tribulations faced, has taken a heavy toll.
"It’s kind of a mess," he said. "It’s like, when is enough, enough?"
But as he reflected on the community that had rallied to support one another, both ahead of the storm and in its wake, he remained hopeful.
"...If people stop and take a look, they’ll see that it’s in times when you really need, people come together," he said. "That, if nothing else, should give hope to people."
Natalie Smith, of Little Cypress, reflected on the damage her home had endured with as much optimism as she could muster.
“It’s pretty bad over there, but it’s not as bad as Lake Charles,” Smith said. “I’m really sad for Lake Charles, they’re completely gone. My sister has a tree through her house, and our gas line is up and there’s something up with our septic system, and there’s a lot of trees (downed).”
“...Someone I know who works in Orange, his roof was ripped off,” she said. “It’s like, what are you going to do? I could cry and scream, and let it get you down, but it’s not gonna help anything.”
Smith works as a mail carrier, and so had to return back to Little Cypress on Thursday evening. She said she and her family will remain there, and will rebuild when they can.
“It’s part of living on the coast,” she said.
For others, like Janice, those answers weren't so simple.
"We still have to pay for everything out of pocket," Janice said. "We’re not working at the moment, so how do y’all expect us to keep going? We have questions that we will want for our mayor and that we will want for Gov. Abbott to answer."
"We’re just asking you to tell us, where do we turn for help? How do we get the help knowing that we can’t go home? But nobody is answering those questions."
As residents and emergency responders continue to sift through the rubble, it has not yet been made fully clear the extent of the damages, or the amount of resources that would be going where, and when.
But many agencies, like the Tyler Salvation Army, have already deployed some resources to help.
An emergency disaster team of three people, including Capt. Michelle Walker and two disaster workers, packed up a cantine and left around 2 p.m. Thursday to head to the Beaumont area to support those hardest hit by the storm.
Walker will provide emotional and spiritual care and the disaster workers will assist with giving meals to people in need, said Cindy Bell, Tyler Salvation Army's director of development.
The team would remain in the Beaumont area for up to two weeks, if needed.
Hurricane Laura marks the strongest storm to hit Louisiana's coast in several decades.
