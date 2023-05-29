After the East Texas Men in Harmony performed the Armed Forces Medley, U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran likened the a capella group’s harmonious display to the branches of the armed forces.
“There are such voices of unison, but each one sings a different part,” Moran said. “I thought about the different branches reflected during that last song. Each branch serves its part, but together, the chorus is undefeatable.”
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home – Cemetery and Mausoleum held its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday to honor those who lost their lives as members of the U.S. military.
Community leaders, veterans’ organizations and members of the public gathered to pay tribute.
The Civil Air Patrol posted the colors, and the Young Marines laid the wreaths. The East Texas Men in Harmony performed several songs, including the National Anthem, Mansion of The Lord and Proud to be an American. Tyler Police Officer John Weaver performed Taps, and Paul Watson played bagpipes. The Marine Corps League did a 21-gun salute.
Moran, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Brigadier General Matthew T. Mowery of the U.S. Marine Corps made remarks.
Smith thanked all veterans during the ceremony and asked veterans from each service branch to stand.
“I will not pass up an opportunity to thank all veterans. For many veterans who were present during the sacrifice made by those we honor today.” Smith said.
Moran added that Memorial Day honors those who paid the ultimate price – the sacrifice of death. But people must also reflect on the sacrifice of living veterans, their families and the families of the fallen. Perhaps it was the soldiers’ purpose to give their lives so that others may pursue their calling in life, he said.
“It is not just death and the sacrifice of death that’s honorable, but is the sacrifice up to and including death, and so much sacrifice is in the middle. So much sacrifice is born by the families left at home while their loved one is abroad serving,” Moran said. “The mental anguish and the physical impairments that are caused by service abroad. It is those sacrifices that we must remain cognizant of and remember, day after day.”
Mowery said Memorial Day is about recognizing fallen soldiers, particularly the Gold Star families that are left behind.
America’s Gold Star Families is an organization created to provide honor, hope and healing to those grieving any military loss through active duty service.
Mowery challenged veterans and families of veterans to show up in their community wearing their colors and hats and talking about the positive aspects of military service to influence the next generation.
“In today’s world, we focus a lot on the sacrifice and the negatives of service. There’s a lot of positives to service,” Mowery said. “For those in service and those who have served, it’s up to us to talk about the good parts of serving your country. There is sacrifice...but there are many positives of serving your nation.
“If people don’t continue to participate in Memorial Day and represent what service means every day, the disconnect from patriotism and volunteering for the armed forces will grow.
“About 600 million people have called themselves Americans since 1775. Of those, about 41 million put on the uniform at one time or another, 6.8%. And 1.3 million died serving the nation, 0.2%. I like to think that we’re all standing here today in a free nation because of that 0.2%,” Mowery said.