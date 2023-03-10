The Grace Community Cougars and the Bullard Lady Panthers captured the Brook Hill Invitational Golf Tournament on March 1 at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.
Grace won the boys division with a 332.
Members of the Cougars team are Will Bozeman, 78; Tucker Vasquez, 84; Davis Habermehl, 84; Jackson Gregory, 86; and Rhodes Rayzor, 90.
Playing individually, Grace Commuity's Caleb Carmac earned medalist honors with a 73. He was followed by Lawton Emmons in second with a 77, with Grace's Will Bozeman third at 78.
In the girls division, Bullard Blue won with a score of 349. Team members include: Adyson Pipkin, 77; Gracie Smith, 90; Claire Fath, 95; and Maddy Fath, 97.
Rusk's Katelyn Henslee and Bullard's Pipkin had low scores as both shot 77. Bullard's Smith was third at 90.
---
Brook Hill Invitational
Date: March 1
Pine Springs Golf Course
Boys Division
Teams
1, Grace (332): Will Bozeman, 78; Tucker Vasquez, 84; Davis Habermehl, 84; Jackson Gregory, 86; Rhodes Rayzor, 90.
2, Brook Hill (359): Luke Cundieff, 82; Will Morgan, 90; Luke Hempel, 93; Ryder Williams, 94; Soohyeon Kim; 102.
3, All Saints (371): Coby Jones, 84; Jack Ricks, 94; Jackson Daniels, 96; Carter Huffman, 97; Grayson Goodman, 99.
4, Brook Hill (399): Zack Hemple, 94; Camden Wilson, 100; Beckett Lumley, 101; Jack Weaver, 104; Jonathan Skinner, 105.
Medalists
All Saints: Gabriel Joseph, 106.
Arp: Lawton Emmons, 77; Bubba Oliver, 96; Blake Batie, 101.
Bullard: Oliver Olds, 80; Christian Rice, 84.
Chapel Hill: Jeff Chen, 106, Josh Forster, 107.
Daingerfield: Zeke Crane, 99; Thomas Lester, 101; Diego Mendoza, 106.
Grace: Caleb Carmac, 73; Cameron Phillips, 89.
---
Girls Division
Teams
1, Bullard Blue (349): Adyson Pipkin, 77; Gracie Smith, 90; Claire Fath, 95; Maddy Fath, 97.
2, Grace (378): Rowan Reynolds, 91; Malynn Hable, 92; Caitlynn Cooper, 97; Brynn Ballard, 98; Layla Sullivan, 99.
3, Bullard Red (391): Abby Grisham, 91; Maddie Schrader, 99; Vanessa Chavez, 99; Morgan Brown, 102.
4, Nacogdoches (404): Emma Gotti, 99; Cameron Quinn, 100; Jean Cho, 102; Laney Laird, 103; Alle McLaughlin, 106.
5, All Saints (413): Marley Johnson, 101, Layla DeCampos, 103; Maddie Hoover, 104; Abby Hahn, 105.
6, Brook Hill (415): Lauren Foster, 100; Brianna Briggs, 104; Brady Bellar, 104; Rylee Griffin, 107; Abigail Nichols, 107.
Medalists
Brook Hill: Bella Barber, 108.
Chapel Hill: Kendyl Riordan, 97; Leilani Fields, 102; Kaylie Hitchcock, 108.
Nacogdoches: Kaitlyn Jarrett, 106.
Rusk: Katelyn Henslee, 77; Addison Filer, 101.
Tatum: Jordyn Murphy, 105; Taydem Barker, 106.