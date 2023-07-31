Area high school football teams that did not participate in spring football could officially begin practicing for the 2023 season on Monday with temperatures reaching triple digits.
Tyler Legacy and Tyler High can officially get started on Aug. 7, but the rest of the area teams began on Monday.
Brook Hill started at 12:01 a.m.
Arp, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Brownsboro and Bullard went Monday morning anywhere between 6 a.m. until noon. Troup and Whitehouse opted for night practices.
Check out photos from Arp and Chapel Hill’s first day and look for stories on each team starting practice this week.
There will also be practice stories coming on Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, Brownsboro, Bullard, Lindale and Troup in the future, along with stories from the CHRISTUS Fall Sports Media Day on Palestine, Van, Tyler High, Palestine Westwood, West Rusk, Mineola, Chapel Hill, Hawkins, Tyler Legacy, Winona, Lindale, Brook Hill, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, Whitehouse, Texas College and Tyler Junior College.
The high school football season is set to begin on Aug. 24.