The famous 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels made its appearance in Tyler Friday as it drove “miles of smiles” in the city. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, or “lambourgweenie” will be shown off all weekend long in the area as its pilots, Cold Cuts Chloe and Barb BQ hand out Oscar Mayer’s classic Wiener Whistles and “I saw it” wienermobile stickers.
Although the public isn’t allowed inside the wienermobile, the outside is just as fun as the inside. Through the lambourgweenie door are six ketchup and mustard seats, each with their very own meatbelt, blue skies on the ceiling, a big closet in the back, a flat screen TV and two front seats for the drivers, Barb Heidkamp and Chloe Kersh, including a shot bun seat for the co-pilot.
There are six wienermobile vehicles out on the road, each with their own personality, but only Yummy will be visiting the Tyler/Kilgore area. Yummy is a 2017 model, hot off the grill, cruising the hot dog highways.
Heidkamp and Kersh attend Hotdog High, a two week training program, where the girls met each of their co-pilots, in this case, each other. They learned how to drive the vehicle, learned about the brand and what it’s like to be a hotdogger.
After receiving the keys to the wienermobile, the lambourgweenie hits the road for a year, where the girls plan each event they attend. The wienermobile visits a city each week, where they visit local events, nursing homes, birthday parties, farmers markets and festivals.
“It’s really cool, a lot of our consumers have an ‘I remember when’ moment from when they were a small child or the very first time that they saw the wienermobile and they come up to us and can’t wait to share it with us and we love it when people tell us those stories or bring us an old whistle. The wienermobile has been around for such a long time and Oscar Meyer is really truly a part of people’s families, so it’s very cool to get to carry on that legacy and be the wienermobile driver,” Heidkamp said.
The pilots of Yummy said they also study puns at Hot Dog High. If they had to put a number on it, the girls estimate there are about 25 puns to keep up with.
Puns and spectacle aside, the Oscar Meyer’s main focus with the wienermobile is public relations and marketing. However, the hotdoggers enjoy the feel good side of branding.
“My first week on the job, last half, my co-pilot and I were honored to go to a celebration of life for a 4-year-old boy who loved hot dogs and who loved the wienermobile. So it’s your first week on the job, you’re driving this giant hotdog and they ask you to be a part of this really important moment in a family that you don’t know them,” Kersh said.
Kersh and her co-pilot went to the event, where she said there was so much love and so much joy. The family received a ride in the wienermobile, and at the end of the drive, Landon, the 4-year-old’s mother, said, “He’s here. He’s here with us in the wienermobile.”
“I’ll never get over that. It was amazing. It was something I’ll never forget. It was truly an honor to be there and meet the people that loved him so much and still love him. I was part of a very important day, and that’s all because people love this thing and brings them joy and happiness and just helps them get through the day, and that’s what I was there for that day,” Kersh said.
The weinermobile will be at Walmart, located at 450 S SE Loop 323 in Tyler on Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Then, it will be at Walmart at 6801 S Broadway Ave in Tyler from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, the weinermobile will visit Kilgore Cruise Night and Car Show at 107 N. Kilgore St. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday it will be at Walmart at 3820 TX-64 in Tyler from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then at Walmart located at 5050 Troup Hwy from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To keep up with Heidkamp and Kersh’s journey, follow their Instagram @dogdayswithbarbbq and @coldcutschloe.