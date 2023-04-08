WHITE OAK — Fans at E.B. Carrington Gymnasium were treated to two tightly contested games on Saturday night for the annual Hoops for Autism All-Star Basketball Games.
The Blue team took a 57-52 win in the girls game, while the Red team followed with a 76-73 victory in the boys game.
GIRLS
Faith Acker (Winnsboro) scored 17 points as the Blue team was able to rally in the fourth quarter for the win.
Blue jumped out to an 11-6 lead after a 3-point play by Acker. Red’s points had come from two 3-pointers by Addison Walker (Gilmer).
Red then got threes from Whitni Rayson (White Oak) and DJ Kincade (Tyler Chapel Hill) for a quarter-ending 9-0 run to go up 15-11.
Blue was able to get the score to 27-26 with 31 seconds left in the second quarter with a 3-point play from Zoey Venrick (Martin’s Mill) before Katie Hart (Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill) hit a triple and then was fouled on a three at the buzzer, hitting two of the free throws, to give Red a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Red held a 41-37 lead going into the fourth quarter and extended it to 46-39 after a Hart 3-pointer. Blue then went on a 6-0 run as a Venrick trey cut the score to 46-45. Following a Hart free throw, putbacks by Amari Welch (Canton) and Acker gave Blue a 49-47 lead.
Walker hit two free throws to tie the score at 49 with 3:01 to play.
Blue then went on an 8-0 run to put the game away.
Acker added nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals to go with her game-high 17 points. Venrick scored 11 points, and Welch had 10 points and five assists. Also for the Blue team, Kya Cook (Tyler Chapel Hill) and Audrey Marjason (Hallsville) 5; Faith Sechrist (Winnsboro) 4; Madyson Pence (Quitman) 3; and Jada Walton (Carthage) 2. Brooke Everest (Lindale) had six rebounds and five steals. Shanda Davis (Winnsboro) also played for the Blue team.
Hart led the Red team with 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Libby Rogers (Martin’s Mill) had 8 points and nine rebounds. Walker had 8 points, four rebounds and three steals. Makenna Kaunitz (Gilmer) had 7 points, seven assists and 3 steals. Rayson and Kincade scored 6 points each, and Mikyla Bachert (Van) added 2 points and five rebounds. Alexia Rogers (Tyler Chapel Hill) grabbed six rebounds. Also playing for the Red team were Abigail Roach (Grace Community) and Mattie Burns (Martin’s Mill).
BOYS
Jakub Dluzewski (Brook Hill) posted a double-double as the Red team was able to hold off the Blue team on Saturday night.
Dluzewski finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Blue jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but Red went on a 15-2 run to go up 15-9. Red led 21-13 after the first quarter after Jayden Mojica (Beckville) had a putback just before the buzzer.
Up 25-19, the Red team stretched its lead to 39-21 with a 14-2 run that included a steal and dunk by Kado Jackson (Trinity School of Texas). Threes started flying in the final 1:16 of the half with two by each team, including one from NBA range at the buzzer by Ashad Walker (Tyler High) to send Red into halftime with a 45-31 lead.
The threes continued to fly in the third quarter. One each by Alex Tyner (Martin’s Mill) and Mojica followed by two from TJ Moreland (Mineola) to cut the Red lead to 53-51. After a free throw by Cam Spencer (Pine Tree) pushed the score to 54-51, Tyson Berry (Tyler Chapel Hill) got two consecutive buckets to give Blue a 55-54 lead. Walker and Dluzewski scored in the final 1:12 for Red to make the score 58-55 going into the fourth quarter.
Layups by Tyner and Zac Jacyno (White Oak) helped Blue take the lead as part of an 11-2 run to make the score 66-60.
Down 68-64, Red got a reverse layup by Dluzewski, a three from Will McDaniel (Carthage) and a layup by Darius Shankle (Grace Community) to go up 71-68 with 2:10 to play.
Blue tied the game with a triple from Casey House (Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill). Jackson got a layup to give Red the lead back, and Dluzewski drained a three with 45 seconds left to make the score 76-71.
Blue got a hook shot from Kole Crawford (Grace Community) with 25 seconds left to cut the score to 76-73 before getting a defensive stop. Blue was able to get one final look from Moreland at the buzzer, but it was no good as Red held on for the win.
Walker had 14 points for Red. Jackson had 10 points and six rebounds. Shankle and McDaniel had 9 points each, and McDaniel had 7 rebounds. Other scorers were Amare Gary (Pine Tree (7), Spencer 6 and Brady Floyd (Quitman) 2. Floyd also had seven rebounds. Chantson Prox (Canton) and Levi Thompson (Quitman) were on the Red roster but didn’t play.
Jacob Graham (Pittsburg) and Jacyno each had 12 points for Blue. Jacyno added seven rebounds and two blocks, and Graham had six rebounds. Mojica scored 10 points. Crawford had 9 points. House, Moreland and Tyner all had 8 points. Berry had 7 points and six assists. Deandre Thomas (Laneville) dished out seven assists. Heath Parker (Edgewood) also played for the Red team.