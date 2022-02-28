Just call the Rose City, Hoop City.
Tyler will be hosting four major postseason basketball games on Tuesday — three high school boys regional quarterfinals and a Lone Star Conference Tournament first round game.
UT TYLER
The UT Tyler women’s squad, in the midst of an historic turnaround, are hosting a Lone Star Conference postseason game in the Patriots’ first year of eligibility.
The Rose City university is hosting Midwestern State at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots are the No. 7 seed as first-year coach Rebecca Alvidrez has performed a massive miracle after last year’s team was 0-14. Alvidrez has led UT Tyler to a 17-8 overall record and 10-5 in the LSC. MSU (14-12, 8-8) is the No. 10 seed. The winner advances to Friday’s quarterfinals at Comerica Center in Frisco where they will face No. 2 seed Texas Woman’s University (19-7, 12-3) at 2:30 p.m.
This season, MSU and UT Tyler have met twice, once in LSC play and once in non-conference play. The Patriots came away with the victories in both of those contests — 55-50 on Dec. 13 in Wichita Falls (non-conference) and 86-60 on Jan. 2 in Tyler (conference).
On the men’s side, the Patriots made the tourney in their first year of eligibility as well. UT Tyler (16-9, 7-8) is the No. 11 seed and will travel to Wichita Falls to meet No. 6 seed Midwestern State (14-14, 10-6). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal game to meet No. 3 Dallas Baptist at noon Thursday in Frisco.
The Patriots swept the Mustangs during the season — 75-63 on Dec. 13 in Wichita Falls (non-conference) and 69-68 Jan. 2 in Tyler (conference).
HS GAMES
The gyms at Tyler High and Tyler Legacy and Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium will be in use on Tuesday for regional quarterfinals.
At TJC, Lufkin, winner of District 16-5A, and Sulphur Springs, winner of District 15-5A, will tangle in a 7 p.m. match.
At Tyler High, Mount Pleasant, the runner-up in District 15-5A, will take on Highland Park, winner of District 13-5A, at 7 p.m.
At Tyler Legacy’s Varsity Gymnasium, there is Class 2A action as LaPoynor, winner of District 19-2A, takes on Grapeland, winner of District 20-2A. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
JUCO IN TOMATO CAPITAL OF TEXAS
The annual Region XIV Tournament begins on Tuesday in Tomato City, Jacksonville. All games are scheduled for John Alexander Gymnasium (811 Farnsworth). The event continues through the championships on Saturday.
The men’s first round games are the first day’s action, including Tyler Junior College.
Tuesday’s schedule includes: No. 8 Bossier Parish (15-13) vs. No. 9 Angelina (13-15), 1 p.m.; No. 5 Navarro (17-12) vs. No. 12 Trinity Valley (12-16), 3 p.m.; No 10 TJC (14-15) vs. No. 7 Blinn (17-14), 6 p.m.; and No. 6 Paris (17-13) vs. No. 11 Coastal Bend (9-19), 8 p.m.
The winners advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
The women’s quarterfinals are on Wednesday: No. 1 Blinn (25-4, 14-4) vs. No. 8 Paris (6-12, 10-19, 1 p.m.; No. 4 Panola (21-7, 12-6) vs. No. 5 Kilgore (20-10, 10-8), 3 p.m.; No. 2 Trinity Valley (23-5, 14-4) vs. No. 7 Bossier Parish (15-13, 8-10), 6 p.m.; and No. 3 Tyler (23-7, 13-5) vs. No. 6 Angelina (20-9, 10-8), 8 p.m.
The winners advance to Friday’s semifinals.
East Texas Area High School Boys Basketball
Regional Quarterfinals
Class 5A
Region II
Lufkin (W16) vs. Sulphur Springs (W15), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wagstaff Gymnasium, Tyler Junior College
Mount Pleasant (R14) vs. Highland Park (W13), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler HS
———
Class 4A
Region II
Brownsboro (T14) vs. Paris (W15), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Royse City
Canton (W14) vs. Kaufman (W13), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Forney HS
Region III
Waco Connally (W18) vs. Center (W17), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Athens HS
———
Class 3A
Region II
Tatum (W16) vs. White Oak (W15), 8 p.m. Tuesday, Hallsville
Waskom (T16) vs. Jefferson (R16), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Hallsville
———
Class 2A
Region III
Regional Quarterfinals
Grapeland (W20) vs. LaPoynor (W19), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler Legacy HS
Dallardsville Big Sandy (W24) vs. Timpson (W23), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lufkin
Martin’s Mill (R19) vs. Frankston (T19), 8 p.m. Tuesday, Athens
Tenaha (R23) vs. Beckville (W21), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Panola College, Carthage
———
Class 1A
Region IV
Chireno (W28) vs. Hubbard (R26), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Slocum
Trinidad (W26) vs. Abbott (W25), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Corsicana