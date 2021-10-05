It was fitting that the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Weekend would be held on National Golf Lovers Day.
The 14th Annual Pro-Am on Monday concluded a weekend honoring soldiers, their families and other American military personnel who were seriously injured in Afghanistan or Iraq combat operations.
Some 25 veterans participated in the golf outing with 24 teams on Monday, the topper to the three-day weekend of events that included nine-hole scrambles on Saturday and Sunday, a party at Rio Neches Ranch on Saturday and a Casino Party on Sunday.
Dick Goetz, co-chairman and former Senior PGA golfer, said one of the highlights was the parade through the All Saints Episcopal School campus on Monday morning.
"The All Saints kids were waving flags and yelling," Goetz said. "After we were through with the parade, there were a couple of warriors with tears in their eyes.
After the parade an opening ceremony were held at The Cascades Golf & Country Club with the City of Tyler police department providing the Color Guard and a trumpter who played the national anthem.
"It was a very moving experience," Goetz said.
Each veteran played with a pro and amateurs in the Pro-Am.
Taking first place in the event was the team of Rob Shields, Nathan Grayson, Russell Normandin, Craig Corriston and Jose Machado. They won by carding a 54 in the scramble format. Placing second was the squad of Blake Elliott, Dr. Howard Patterson, Andrew Krouse, Coby Dillard and Jon Reyne with a 55. Third-place went to the group of Goetz, Walter Rainwater, Tony Sanchez, Christian Sarran and Scott Adams.
All Saints students made posters of support that were displayed on The Cascades' Scoreboard. Matt Cohen, general manager of The Cascades, called it the "best scoreboard ever."
While the golf was being played spouses/caregivers were treated to Spa Day at The Rose Spa.
The weekend of events began on Saturday as the Warriors arrived in Tyler and were transported to The Cascades for lunch and a nine-hole scramble with Cascades members. Kiepersol hosted spouses/caregivers for lunch and a wine tour.
That night a western party at Rio Neches Ranch was hosted by Harry and Dawn Leatherwood. Catering was provided by Texas Roadhouse.
Twenty-nine members of Tyler Junior College's Internationally Famous Apache Belles, directed by Jasilyn Schaefer, performed for the Warriors at the party. The Belles then had dinner with the Warriors.
Goetz and his wife, Gail, made a special presentation to the Leatherwoods for their support in all 14 of these weekends. Mrs. Goetz made a quilt for the Leatherwoods.
On Sunday, the Warriors had brunch/lunch at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard. A nine-hole scramble with Eagle’s Bluff members followed. Stone's School of Massage treated the Warriors to massages.
Also, the spouses/caregivers had lunch and a trip to Rob Shields’ Ranch Property. Later that night, a dinner and Casino Party was held at The Cascades.
Goetz thanked many others for their support including title sponsor Republic Services, along with the families — Halls, Brookshires, Canvenders and many more, along with Walter Rainwater, the Rainwater Charitable Foundation and the Dew Boys of Eagle's Bluff Country Club, among others.
On tap next is the family retreat at the T Bar M Ranch in New Braunfels on Nov. 5-7.
"We incorporate a spiritual emphasis for the weekend," Goetz said. He said around 65 Warriors and their families attend the retreat. One is held in the spring and in the fall.
At the T Bar M, families enjoy two nights and three days in the facility that includes ball fields, walking trails, tennis courts, and swimming pool, meeting rooms, hotel-like lodging, and an indoor facility with a full-size gym, ping pong, weight room, pool table, and shuffleboard. Retreat activities include bingo and even golf lessons. Other activities involve crafts and games for the kids, and simply a time to relax for the entire family together.
Spiritual messages specifically tailored for the adults, and one for the children are held. At this spring's retreat, the children worked on creating Resurrection Gardens in their craft time.
Rick Hughes, who has a radio program in many states across the nation including Sunday mornings on KTBB in Tyler, has been the Bible teacher for the adults in each retreat.
Then on Nov. 8, the Escondido Pro-Am at Horseshoe Bay is scheduled.
The mission statement of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat. We seek to provide Wounded Veterans injured from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with funding to defray the basic costs of living incurred, as a result of the short and long-term care of those injuries.
The focus of the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation is to support programs and services such as the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio at Brooke Army Medical Center. Additionally, huge gaps commonly exist before Veteran Affairs benefits begin for Wounded Warriors who return from Iraq or Afghanistan following combat injuries. The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation assists wounded veterans and ensures that they and their families receive private sector support to help fill this gap. They also work closely with other agencies to provide needed services such as handicap upgrades to housing, transportation to and from medical appointments, and other needs.
Goetz noted 90% of all donations are used to support Wounded Warriors and their families. The group has raised more than $7 million since its inception.
For more information, to donate or volunteer with the TWWF call 903-918-2210 or visit their website www.txwoundedwarrior.com.