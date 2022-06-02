Tyler ISD's Hogg Middle School campus will close before the start of the new 2022-23 school year, according to the district.
After the recent passage of an $89 million bond package, Tyler ISD will move to a four-quadrant middle school concept, triggering the closure of Hogg Middle School. The facility will be used for administrative offices and community and student extracurricular activities in the future.
"As mentioned during the 70+ bond community meetings held across the city, Tyler ISD is committed to preserving and maintaining the integrity of the 92-year-old building," Tyler ISD said in a press release.
Middle school attendance zones will be redrawn. Current Hogg students will be zoned to Hubbard, Moore, Three Lakes and Boulter middle schools. Boulter and Moore students will feed into Tyler High School. Students enrolled in Three Lakes and Hubbard will feed into Tyler Legacy High School.
Incoming and current students will be contacted with more information on which campus they will attend for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Marty Crawford said making the move this summer will help the district accomplish budgetary goals of lowering its tax rates, while still providing raises for teachers and staff.
“We’re appreciative of voters giving us the opportunity to move forward with a more efficient middle school concept for our students, teachers, and staff,” Crawford said.
Crawford said it will allow them to prepare the Hogg facility for administrative and other uses. He also said most importantly, it will not prolong a disruption in school assignments for incoming sixth graders and current seventh graders once they can get into a new Hubbard facility.
“The students zoned to or currently attending Hogg go through their elementary years with peers who already attend Hubbard, Moore, Boulter, and Three Lakes,” Crawford said. “We’re excited to keep many of our students together from grades K-8 and most together from K-12. We look forward to the consistency and access to quality instruction, programming, and classrooms our new middle schools and our teachers will provide the students of Tyler ISD for many years to come.”
The campus was not included in the bond proposal because the Hogg building and school site are only one-third of the size needed for a new middle school. They also do not have room for comparable outdoor facilities to other Tyler ISD middle schools.
Enrollment at Hogg continues to trend downward with just 270 students currently enrolled and the optimal efficiency for a Tyler ISD middle school is at least 1,200 students, according to the district.
For any questions, contact John Johnson in Constituent Services at 903-262-3145.