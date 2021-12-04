Hiway 80 Rescue Mission helped hundreds of children last year with its drive-thru Christmas gift distributions, and this year organizers are aiming to benefit even more East Texas families.
But the nonprofit agency needs the public's help, as more donations are needed so it can help families in the Tyler and Longview areas with toys and presents this year.
“We are 100% donor-funded in all that we do. Without our donors we would not be able to do what we do and as far as the donations of toys and gifts, the Family Christmas Giveaway would not be able to happen,” said Amelia Heatherly, Director of Development of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. Last year, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission provided 717 children in the East Texas area with toys through its Family Christmas Giveaway events.
Sheryl Driggers, Executive Director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler, said the donations are in need for both the Longview and Tyler locations. She said all types of toys for children up to 16 are being appreciated at the moment.
“It’s so early in the drive, we’re kind of needing everything,” Driggers said.
Items such as LEGOS, dolls, action figures, remote control cars, art supplies, baby toys, toddler toys, teen toys, board games, dress up clothes, inexpensive costume jewelry, wallets, gift cards to local stores, fast food gift cards, footballs, soccer balls, purses, watches, nail polish, bath products and perfume/cologne are items recommended.
Driggers also mentioned the important need for donations for teens. Driggers and Heatherly recommend gift cards to easily cater to the age group.
According to Heatherly, Hiway 80’s mission is to take stress away and burden from families by supplying toys and presents for Christmas.
The deadline for all donations will be Dec. 17.
For more information, email Sheryl Driggers at sheryld@hiway80rm.org.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission's toy drive registration still open for those in need of gifts
Families in need can still register for Hiway 80 Rescue Mission's toy drives in Tyler and Longview. The deadline is Dec. 10.
Longview residents can call and make an appointment with Berlene Mercer at (903) 759-8101, ext. 204. Tyler families can contact Tina Brown at (903) 363-9265 to make an appointment.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
Tyler
- Hiway 80, Triumph Village 12781 Hwy 64 West in Tyler, from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hiway 80 Gateway to Hope Day Resource Center 601 E. Valentine in Tyler, from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Longview
Hiway 80 Administrative office, 3123 W. Marshall Avenue from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
- Spring Hill Pharmacy, 3600 Gilmer Rd in Longview.
- Walker Pharmacy, 402B W. Upshur in Gladewater.