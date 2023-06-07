The Smith County Veteran Services Office held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday celebrating the opening of its relocated office. The VSO, formerly at 210 E. Ferguson St., is now at the CampV campus, at 3212 W. Front St. in Tyler.
"Today is a truly historic day. This has been a long journey," CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said. "Together CampV, the City of Tyler, Smith County and the community of East Texas are showing the world that when we join our forces, there's never going to be a veteran left behind."
East Texas was identified as having the second-largest veteran population in Texas. However, the region ranked last for available resources. CampV was established to answer the call, Gladhill said.
"Since the beginning, Smith County Veterans Service Officers have supported CampV by maintaining a satellite office here," Gladhill said. "This resulted in our unprecedented growth, but also identified that together we can do a whole lot more to answer the call."
Michael Roark, VSO department head, said his office saw a record number – 280 veterans – come through their doors last month for help.
"I'm really glad to be out here at CampV," he said. "We tried to make it as veteran-friendly as we possibly can in order to put veterans at ease when they come in to see us."
Before, the building was beside train tracks, offices had no windows, and parking was limited. At CampV, veterans, family members and service animals can access facilities, green space and parking on the 20-acre campus.
"It's a very pleasant atmosphere out here," Roark said. "It's more of a homey feeling."
Tyler Mayor Don Warren thanked everyone who made the new Veteran Services Office possible. He highlighted County Judge Neal Franklin and the Commissioners Court for "this investment for our veterans" in Smith County and those yet to arrive here.
Smith County paid for renovating an existing building at CampV with American Rescue Plan Act funding.
"It's great having everything co-located in one spot," said Coby Dillard, UT Tyler Military and Veterans Affairs director. "Having everything co-located makes things that much easier, which is what we're all trying to do in the military-affiliated community – make things as easy as possible for these men and women who have given so much to their country."
Because the VSO is a county entity, it cannot assist veterans directly, such as one-time aid with utility bills, rent or car repairs. But, in the new location, VSO team members can quickly introduce veterans to CampV staff who can help and vice versa.
"Having one solitary location for veterans to come to for any and all of their services is a huge benefactor," Gladhill said. "It just made sense."
The Smith County VSO is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. daily.
Smith County Veteran Services Office assists veterans and survivors. It helps them deal with the often confusing and overwhelming task of completing forms/applications and collecting the documentation to support a claim for benefits. For more information, call 903-590-2950 or visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/veterans
CampV integrates military and civilian resources through one central location providing efficient and practical support and fellowship for veterans, active duty, reserves, guards and their families. For more information, visit: www.campvtyler.org/