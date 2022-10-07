After a lighter-than-normal schedule, we're back with a much deeper schedule of high school football games tonight across East Texas. Here's what you need to know:
EARLY START FOR LEGACY: Tyler Legacy kicked the weekend off on Thursday, falling 35-14 to Rockwall-Heath. The Red Raiders got into the red zone four times, making it to at least the 10-yard line on all four of those possessions, but scored just once in those trips.
BIG TEST FOR TYLER: Powerful Lancaster, which took Longview to the wire two weeks ago, makes the trip to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium tonight to face Tyler's Lions. This will be just the fourth time the teams have faced off.
WHITEHOUSE HOSTS PINE TREE: Whitehouse has a golden opportunity to improve to 5-1 on the season, facing a Pine Tree is coming off its first win of the season. The Wildcats have split their last two meetings with the Pirates.
BIG GAME IN LINDALE: A pair of 4-2 teams will face off when Kilgore and Lindale meet. Both teams are coming off offensive explosions in their last games, with Kilgore having put up 56 points against Jacksonville and Lindale having scored 63 against Athens.