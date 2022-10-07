PREGAME.FOOTBALL.LEGACY.NEWSPAPER.9.jpg
After a lighter-than-normal schedule, we're back with a much deeper schedule of high school football games tonight across East Texas. Here's what you need to know:

LATEST UPDATES: For updated scores from games of interest across East Texas, go to our live scoreboard. We'll have updated scoring summaries from our biggest games and updated scores from all games of regional interest.

EARLY START FOR LEGACY: Tyler Legacy kicked the weekend off on Thursday, falling 35-14 to Rockwall-Heath. The Red Raiders got into the red zone four times, making it to at least the 10-yard line on all four of those possessions, but scored just once in those trips.

The Tyler High Blue Brigade perform during the Sept. 16 game against North Mesquite at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

BIG TEST FOR TYLER: Powerful Lancaster, which took Longview to the wire two weeks ago, makes the trip to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium tonight to face Tyler's Lions. This will be just the fourth time the teams have faced off.

Whitehouse’s Josh Green carries the ball against Jacksonville at the Tomato Bowl.

WHITEHOUSE HOSTS PINE TREE: Whitehouse has a golden opportunity to improve to 5-1 on the season, facing a Pine Tree is coming off its first win of the season. The Wildcats have split their last two meetings with the Pirates.

Eagle Stadium in Lindale on September 16, 2022 in Lindale. Ryne Gallacher/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

BIG GAME IN LINDALE: A pair of 4-2 teams will face off when Kilgore and Lindale meet. Both teams are coming off offensive explosions in their last games, with Kilgore having put up 56 points against Jacksonville and Lindale having scored 63 against Athens.

 
 

