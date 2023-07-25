The first and only time an amateur has won the Texas State Open was the inaugural event in 1960.
A couple of amateurs are hoping to become the second on that list as the $200,000 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open unfolds this week at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Scott Fawcett, a 50-year-old amateur from Frisco, and Andrew Baucum, who will be a junior at the University of Memphis in the fall, are contenders after the first round on Tuesday.
Fawcett, a former Texas A&M golfer, is tied for the lead with former UT Tyler baseball player Matthew Sparks, Frederick Wedel, a pro from The Woodlands, and Frenchman Cyril Bouniol, a former Korn Ferry Tour member, and Zach James, a pro from Sherman.
All five carded 6-under 64.
Fawcett, Sparks, of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Bouniol, of Willow Park, each had seven birdies. Wedel, who played at Pepperdine, had six birdies and an eagle (544-yard par 5 No. 6 hole), while James, a state champion while at Whitesboro High School, had five birdies and an eagle (551-yard par 5 No. 8 hole).
“I just got off to a hot start,” Wedel said. “I made a four-footer for birdie on the first and then a 15-footer on the third, a 10-footer on the fourth 4th and a 40-footer for eagle on six en route to a 5-under par 30 on the front nine. I just kind of cruised the rest of the way … pretty stress free and it was a good day.”
The fivesome lead by one stroke over another four players and a tightly bunched leaderboard in which 47 players are within five shots of the lead.
Baucum, of Heath, won a couple of state titles while at Dallas Christian School and played his first year collegiately at Mary Hardin-Baylor before transferring to Memphis. He carded a 5-under 65 and is tied with former champion Mikel Martinson of Arlington, Casey Fernandez of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Jesse Bratz of Flower Mound.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo scored a 4-over 74 and is tied for 110th.
Romo made a birdie on No. 3 (462-yard, par 4) and an eagle on No. 14.
“I talked about it a little bit yesterday (being back in Tyler), but just once you play in a tournament for a while, it makes you feel like to me, nostalgic in some ways the more that you’ve been here,” Romo said. “So many people come out and support you. The Tyler community has been fantastic. And obviously, the Cascades and everyone here is just wonderful. The conditions are great.
“I go up and play in a couple of tournaments in Wisconsin, because I grew up there. This almost feels like that in some ways. Just the fact that you know a lot of people involved. They put on a great tournament. The course is in great condition. At the same time, it’s also to compete and come test your game. A litmus test against a lot of great golfers, people who are doing it for a living, and so, I love a challenge. At the same time, it just feels like an event that you look forward to every year.”
Romo is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. Wednesday on No. 10.
Homero Blancas, golf’s Mr. 55, won the first Texas State Open as an amateur in 1960 at Sharpstown Golf Course in Houston. Blancas was attending the University of Houston at the time of his victory. He won four PGA Tour events, including the 1970 Colonial, and was a member of the 1973 Ryder Cup team.
The tournament features two additional divisions, Low Amateur and Low PGA Professional. Fawcett also leads the Amateur Division. JJ Killeen, PGA director of golf at Red Feather Golf and Social Club, in Lubbock, tops the PGA Professional Division at 3-under-par.
The event is free and open to the public. Park at Mewbourne Field on the All Saints Episcopal School campus and shuttles will bring fans to the course. Tee times are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for the second round.
The 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open is a 72-hole stroke play event and consists of 156 professionals and amateurs who play 36-holes before a cut is made to the low 55 scores and ties. The field is made up of exempt players as well as successful qualifiers who compete for a purse of $200,000. The winner will take home $40,000.
This is M&P Group’s first year as the title sponsor after signing a multi-year agreement with the Northern Texas PGA. The Championship is presented by Joyce Crane and supported by Austin Bank, Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Energy Weldfab, Jucys Hamburgers and Patterson Tyler.