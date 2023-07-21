As with any shelter across the country, Smith County Animal Control & Shelter is overcrowded and overpopulated with animals in desperate need of forever homes.
With so many turned in as strays, the chances of them being adopted grow smaller. Even the ones who save lives as a donor dog, like Ivy, a female cur mix who is a Hero Dog.
“We work with Tyler Animal Emergency Clinic in the 'Hero Dog' Program,” said Kaylee Collins, shelter assistant for Smith County Animal Control & Shelter.
Any dog over the age of 1 to as old as 8 years old and over 50 pounds has their blood tested to see if they qualify to donate blood. Any of the shelter dogs that qualify will then go to Tyler Animal Emergency Clinic to donate blood.
They then will receive their rabies vaccine and a supply of heartworm preventative.
“If the dogs are adopted it is up to the adopter whether or not they would like to keep them in the Hero Dog Program,” Collins said. “If they do, they will receive free rabies vaccines and heartworm preventative for that dog as long as they donate.”
Ivy, who is described as “bucket loads of energy” came to the shelter on June 2 and is estimated to be about a year and a half old weighing 58 pounds.
“Ivy is a very happy girl who loves to run about and receive attention,” Collins said.
Other dogs - like calm and loveable Trixie, smart boy Leonard or sweet Minnie - are also Hero Dogs.
But whether a dog is energetic and loves attention or a wallflower who prefers gentle pets, being a Hero Dog doesn’t guarantee an immediate home, and Ivy’s time at the shelter is running out.
“We would love to say that with this these dogs get adopted out faster but unfortunately they have about the same chance as any other dog,” Collins said.
To find out more about Ivy and other dogs at the shelter, call 903-266-4303 email shelter@smith-county.com or visit Smith County Animal Control & Shelter’s Facebook page.