ARLINGTON — It was hello, goodbye and everything in between as the Big 12 Football Media Days began on Tuesday at AT&T Stadium.
The conference welcomed new members BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the Power 5.
The league also is saying audios to Texas and Oklahoma as the two bluebloods exit after the 2023 football season.
In between are longtime members Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and West Virginia, who are remaining in the league.
Thus, for one season it will be 14 teams in the conference.
But as far as Brett Yormark is concerned 14 is a good number and after UT and OU leave, there could be another expansion.
Last year, the Big 12 Commissioner said the conference was “open for business.”
“I think people took that as, my god, this guy’s new and he wants to go and disrupt, I guess, in some respects,” Yormark said. “Open for business was that we were going to explore every and all possibility to grow revenue, to diversify our conference and do things that hadn’t been done before. And we did a lot of that.”
He said the league is looking at all options, but not mention any specific schools.
“We do have a plan and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later,” Yormark said. “I love the composition of this conference right now. ... And if we stay at 12 (teams), we’re perfectly fine with that.”
Yormark said the Big 12 isn’t chasing a certain number of schools, although “I did say 14 is a good number.”
He also added the league will celebrate the contributions of Texas and Oklahoma in their final season in conference.
As far as exiting to the SEC, Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian said the players he recruited have a goal of winning the Big 12 Conference.
BEGINNING, ENDING
Yormark said he loves the idea of beginning the Big 12 football season with Media Days at AT&T Stadium and ending it at the arena in December with the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game.
He then said the league had extended their championship agree with AT&T Stadium through 2030. The stadium has hosted the last eight league title games.
“The Big 12 is thrilled to announce our Football Championship will be staying at AT&T Stadium through 2030,” Yormark said. “The Big 12 and AT&T Stadium both call the Metroplex home — through this extension, we will host our Football Championship at a world-class venue in our own backyard. We are grateful for the support and partnership of the Dallas Cowboys organization.”
“We have enjoyed an incredible relationship with the Big 12 Conference, and are honored to continue hosting the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium,” Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones said. “The games, fans and atmosphere have been incredible, and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition of having the best teams in the Big 12 earn the right to play for the title in Arlington.”
Yormark added tickets will go on sale Aug. 12 and with it an announcment of a major halftime entertainment show.
BOB BOWLSBY AWARD
Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and TCU’s Max Duggan were named the recipients of the Big 12’s inaugural Bob Bowlsby Award. The honor was established by the Big 12 Board of Directors as the Conference’s most prestigious individual accolade.
Named in recognition of former commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the award is bestowed to the two student-athletes (one male and one female) who represent the absolute best in the Big 12 for their leadership and excellence, on and off the field of competition.
The winners were determined by a vote of the Conference’s athletics directors.
Joens won the Cheryl Miller Award, given annually to the nation’s top small forward, for the third-straight season in 2022-23. The three-time Academic All-Big 12 member was the 2022-2023 Big 12 Player of the Year and a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team member, her fourth straight unanimous selection. She was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, after leading the Cyclones to their first Championship title since 2001.
The Iowa City, Iowa native left Ames as ISU’s career record holder for points (3,060), rebounds (1,391), games played and started (Big 12 record, 158), field goals (988), 3-pointers (344), free throws (740), double-doubles (65) and points per game (19.4).
Off the court, Joens completed student teaching last season, while also participating in elementary school reading programs to talk about character and leadership. The two-time WBCA All-American was a second-round draft choice of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.
Duggan was a Davey O’Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner while finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season.
The 2022 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 selection while leading TCU to its first College Football Playoff appearance and a trip to the CFP National Championship Game after a 51-45 semifinal win over Michigan at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Council Bluffs, Iowa native’s 41 total touchdowns (32 passing, nine rushing) during the 2022 season were the second most in TCU history.
Duggan was one of two Big 12 student-athletes to represent the league on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group. The second-team All-American was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 member and was selected in the seventh-round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Each school was permitted to nominate one male and one female athlete of any classification who competed for his/her institution during the 2022-23 academic year in a Conference-sponsored sport.
In his decade leading the Conference from 2012-22, Bowlsby successfully navigated television rights deals, protected student-athletes’ well-being, and innovated the field of college athletics. Most recently, Bowlsby led the way for BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the league while his inaugural year saw him successfully navigate the addition of TCU and West Virginia into the Conference.